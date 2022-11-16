Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County says 830 serial rapists found in 11,000 rape kits
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor said it had tested more than 11,300 rape kits that had been discovered 13 years ago. It took more than a decade of hard work by the prosecutor's office but those kits which were found in an off-site evidence warehouse back in 2009 are now all tested.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
Detroit man accused of torturing ex girlfriend’s dog on video arraigned, extradited
The Department of Attorney General, Dana Nessel, says Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and took her dog, from her home. Nessel’s office said Holley took videos of him beating and torturing the dog, and sent them to the victim.
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
fox2detroit.com
$2.5M opioid ring busted in Detroit, two doctors arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have arrested a total of six people who they said were running a major opioid distribution ring. According to the FBI, six people - including two doctors - used three locations in Detroit as a cover for their opioid criminal enterprise that was worth more than $2.5 million.
Detroit News
Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights
A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
Detroit News
Mistrial declared in murder case against accused Seven Mile Bloods leader Arnold
Detroit — A federal judge Friday declared a mistrial in the homicide case against Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists. Jurors deliberated parts...
DPD nabs men suspected of carjacking delivery driver; federal charges sought
Members of DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section said the carjackers placed a delivery order with a restaurant in Dearborn and gave an address on Littlefield near Elmira streets in Detroit for...
The Oakland Press
Judge suppresses evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case
An Oakland County judge has decided to suppress some evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was acquired. In an opinion published Nov. 16, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen said evidence linked to a leaked polygraph administered to Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway can’t be used in his upcoming trial because it was obtained through a violation of attorney-client privilege.
These DPD police officers abused women, kids & citizens — and kept their badges
Since 2016, at least 151 Detroit police officers have faced criminal charges, from assault and battery to drunk driving and bribery, just to name a few.
The Oakland Press
Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes
A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we know about an Oakland County doctor accused of abusing children
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Oakland County authorities held a news conference Wednesday regarding the growing sexual misconduct investigation surrounding a doctor who worked with youth hockey players. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King outlined the ongoing case against urologist Zvi Levran. Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients during...
fox2detroit.com
2 shot in downtown Detroit in separate incidents including 15-year-old near Campus Martius
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were shot in a pair of incidents - including a 15-year-old hit in the neck in downtown Detroit near Campus Martius. Detroit Police Chief James White said the teen boy was wounded near Campus Martius and a second person was shot in the leg in front of Buffalo Wild Wings, 1218 Randolph Street, in a separate - but connected - incident.
Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
Suspect in fatal shooting barricaded in Detroit home with ‘arsenal of military grade weapons,’ DPD says
Police say a ‘serious’ situation is unfolding Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side after the suspect of a fatal shooting barricaded himself inside a home with a large amount of firearms.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police arrest 3 after food delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was a terrifying experience for a local food delivery driver carjacked on Detroit's west side. Just hours later police recovered that car and made multiple arrests. "If you are thinking about doing a carjacking in Detroit, don’t do it," said Lt. Dana Russell. That’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police say woman shoots, kills man after domestic dispute in Bruce Township
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a woman shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute in Bruce Township. The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 9:50 a.m. in the Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Romeo, Michigan. The Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield CAR-HIT-U attorney convicted of tax fraud after not reporting more than $2.6 million
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield personal injury attorney Carl L. Collins III was convicted of tax fraud by a jury Wednesday. Collins owned the law practice CAR-HIT-U, as well as a real estate company, First Third LLC, and two medical-related companies, MedCity Rehabilitation Services LLC, and Alpha Living LLC.
fox2detroit.com
Police commissioner upset with bonds given to sisters after Warren road rage incident
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two sisters who Warren police say were involved in a violent road rage incident Wednesday received personal bonds, meaning they don't need to pay any money to get released from jail. Latisha Yvonne Higgins, 36, of Warren was charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting/obstructing...
