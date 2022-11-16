ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County says 830 serial rapists found in 11,000 rape kits

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor said it had tested more than 11,300 rape kits that had been discovered 13 years ago. It took more than a decade of hard work by the prosecutor's office but those kits which were found in an off-site evidence warehouse back in 2009 are now all tested.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud

The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

$2.5M opioid ring busted in Detroit, two doctors arrested

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Federal authorities have arrested a total of six people who they said were running a major opioid distribution ring. According to the FBI, six people - including two doctors - used three locations in Detroit as a cover for their opioid criminal enterprise that was worth more than $2.5 million.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in carjacking of senior in Sterling Heights

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a recent carjacking in Sterling Heights that targeted a senior citizen, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Authorities allege Jason Graves threw a woman out of her Jeep in the Walmart parking lot on Mound last Saturday. Police found...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge suppresses evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case

An Oakland County judge has decided to suppress some evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was acquired. In an opinion published Nov. 16, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen said evidence linked to a leaked polygraph administered to Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway can’t be used in his upcoming trial because it was obtained through a violation of attorney-client privilege.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield attorney, business owner convicted of tax crimes

A Michigan business owner and personal injury attorney with offices in Southfield was convicted of tax crimes Nov. 16 at the conclusion of a jury trial in federal court. Carl L. Collins, III was found guilty of willfully filing five false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim

A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What we know about an Oakland County doctor accused of abusing children

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Oakland County authorities held a news conference Wednesday regarding the growing sexual misconduct investigation surrounding a doctor who worked with youth hockey players. Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King outlined the ongoing case against urologist Zvi Levran. Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients during...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 shot in downtown Detroit in separate incidents including 15-year-old near Campus Martius

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were shot in a pair of incidents - including a 15-year-old hit in the neck in downtown Detroit near Campus Martius. Detroit Police Chief James White said the teen boy was wounded near Campus Martius and a second person was shot in the leg in front of Buffalo Wild Wings, 1218 Randolph Street, in a separate - but connected - incident.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police say woman shoots, kills man after domestic dispute in Bruce Township

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police say a woman shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute in Bruce Township. The incident occurred Friday (Nov. 18) at 9:50 a.m. in the Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Romeo, Michigan. The Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area...
ROMEO, MI

