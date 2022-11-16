Manhattan West Announces Investment and Partnership with Round Room Studios to Launch the Formula 1® Exhibition

Read full article on original website
HCLTech launches learning series to transform employees into sustainability champions
HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series. The series, developed by Axa Climate, has been designed to raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees. The HCLTech Sustainability School aims...
Marketing Monsters Academy Announces Enrollment into its Training Academy Designed to Empower and Equip Introvert Women Coaches, Consultants, and Virtual Assistants
Marketing Monsters Academy will be enrolling Introvert women coaches, consultants, and virtual assistants who want to grow their business through proven business and marketing strategies starting in January 2023. Starting and growing an online coaching, consulting, or virtual assistance business as an Introvert can be a challenge. Trying to force...
Millennials Works creates new content by connecting virtual characters with global brands
Millennials Works is carrying out various ways of virtual character marketing by creating a new trend in the commerce industry through collaborations between characters and brands around the world. Millennials Works is actively working to create another profit structure for characters by going beyond the existing characters featured in webtoons...
WARNER BROS. DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“Warner Bros.” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBD) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Warner Bros. securities between May 17, 2021 and April 8, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 22, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
No Job No pay… TS4U provides the excellent results-oriented Bootcamp for IT career Development
TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp has some super exciting news that will bring thousands of people's dreams to come true through our IT Bootcamp. So what are we up to?. First of all, Shiblu Ahmad, Founder of TS4U IT Engineering BootCamp, has over 23 years of IT experience; he has held many excellent problem-solving projects. He quit his job in December 2019 and started his adventure to guide people into IT. The USA has enormous demands and millions of openings, but Shiblu Ahmad has seen the gaps in the education and radiation training systems. So, he and his team have developed an IT Transformation platform that is "aligned with the day-to-day job in the software development team. Also created the practical work environment while students are uniquely learning to engineer."
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of First Insurance Company
AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of First Insurance Company (SFIC) (Jordan). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect SFIC’s...
Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Future Clinical Development Plans Based on Recent Biomarker Analysis and Significant Reduction in New Collagen Deposition (Fibrosis) in Preclinical Model
Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that recently completed exploratory biomarker analysis has confirmed clinical development plans for REVTx-300 in the treatment of CKD and AKI. This new biomarker data is in addition to the previously-announced significant reduction in new collagen deposition (57%) observed in a preclinical fibrosis model and provides the potential for new intellectual property.
New Zealand Visa Online Announces Easier Way To Apply For Tourist Visa
New Zealand visa services are now available online, making it easier than ever for customers to apply for a visa from the comfort of their own home.With this new service, there is no need to visit a New Zealand embassy or consulate, making the process more convenient and accessible for everyone.This online visa service is available now, so customers can start their application process right away.
G42, OceanX, G-Tech and the Indonesian Government to Collaborate to Advance Oceanic Research to Protect the Marine Environment
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.
