Sweet reward: $4.7M check found, Haribo pays reward in gummy bears

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Any amount of missing money can cause a dent in a person’s wallet, and when it’s returned, usually there’s a percentage that is given as a reward.

One man found a piece of paper fluttering on a train station floor and discovered it was a check made out to gummy bear company Haribo for more than $4.7 million, Fox Business reported.

It was written to Haribo by the supermarket group Rewe, German news outlet Bild reported.

But instead of cold, hard cash, the candy company gave him a sweet reward of, you guessed it, gummy bears.

The man, who was identified as Anouar by the German news outlet Bild, said that when he reached out to Haribo, they said to destroy the check and then send them a photo proving that it was done.

The man said they sent him six bags of candy as his reward and that he felt it was “a bit cheap.”

A spokesperson for Haribo confirmed that the man had contacted them about the check.

“Whilst we recognised that this was a crossed cheque that could not be deposited by anyone but the company this was addressed to, we were grateful that Mr. Anouar took the time to contact us and we were pleased to share a sweet gesture with him as a thank you,” the spokesperson told Fox Business.

