SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Volleyball Tournaments begin tomorrow at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls for all 3 classes. Today was a a chance for all 24 teams to take the floor for an hour and get used to the environment. Having all 3 classes in one place is something the players and coaches and fans all love. Especially since the top teams seem to play each other quite a bit during the regular season regardless of class. And that makes teams like Kari Jung’s top-ranked Warner Monarchs even more dangerous because they are tournament tested.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO