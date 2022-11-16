Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
First weekend of Winter Wonderland at Falls Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The lights were flicked on for the first time at Falls Park Friday as part of their Winter Wonderland Celebration. CEO of Experience Sioux Falls, Teri Schmidt, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the holiday decorations.
dakotanewsnow.com
Autumn Festival brings over 200 vendors from across the country to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend you can start your Christmas shopping early thanks to the annual Autumn Festival returning to the Sioux Falls Convention Center. ”It is a great opportunity to come in. It’s nice and warm in here. We’ve got lights in here, we’ve got...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in need of volunteers beyond the holiday season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Executive Director of Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Madeline Shields joined us this morning to learn about the ways you can give back this holiday season. She said that they are always in need of volunteers every day, not just during the holidays. They serve lunch every day and can always use volunteers to help cook, serve and help prepare the house for overnight guests as well.
dakotanewsnow.com
Volleyball Coaches glad to have all 3 classes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State Volleyball Tournaments begin tomorrow at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls for all 3 classes. Today was a a chance for all 24 teams to take the floor for an hour and get used to the environment. Having all 3 classes in one place is something the players and coaches and fans all love. Especially since the top teams seem to play each other quite a bit during the regular season regardless of class. And that makes teams like Kari Jung’s top-ranked Warner Monarchs even more dangerous because they are tournament tested.
dakotanewsnow.com
Stampede stomped by Fargo
MOORHEAD, MN (Dakota News Now) - In a game played for charity at Moorhead High School the Fargo Force showed the Sioux Falls Stampede little of that on Thursday night. Fargo scored three goals in the game’s first 11 minutes and never looked back, drilling the Stampede 7-2 in USHL action.
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF announce Junior & Grand Marshals for Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) Board of Directors selected the Junior and Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. According to the Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) press release, the Board of Directors selected the retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader Jeff Scherschligt as the official Grand Marshal. For 35 years, Jeff led Howalt+McDowell Insurance with the mantra “Client is King,” growing the agency from a solid base to a regional leader in its field.
dakotanewsnow.com
State Volleyball Tournament Begins At Premier Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDHSAA South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament began on Friday with 12 matches spread across three courts at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Dakota News Now Sports has you covered with highlights from every match! Click on the video viewer...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Weather Recap
Interstate 29 divides Sioux Falls and Tea along 85th street, but a new interchange may soon connect the two cities, providing an impact on both residents and businesses in the area. The VP of Sales for Avera Health Plans discusses the importance of determining which health plan is right for...
KELOLAND TV
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
KELOLAND TV
Mason Jar Boutique, Wild Rustic Home open new store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular clothing boutique has moved to a larger storefront in The Bridges at 57th Street in Sioux Falls, thanks to a new partnership. “We just moved across the parking lot, it’s a great space,” Wild Rustic Homeowner Courtney Hult said. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now to join Pride of the Dakotas in NYC next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band will be in New York next week, and Dakota News Now will be with them. The South Dakota State University marching band will be performing Thursday in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The band leaves...
KELOLAND TV
Regaining a voice after cancer
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO)– A Yankton musician has regained his voice after a battle with cancer. Last year, musician Shawn Coles was diagnosed with stage four cancer, which threatened both his voice and his life. But now he’s on the road to returning back to the stage. Music is...
siouxfalls.business
Local pizza chain to expand to Brookings
Late-night pizza delivery is coming to Brookings with the expansion of Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar to the college town. Franchise owners Darren Newborg and Dallas Wilkinson have taken over The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Interstate 29.
dakotanewsnow.com
USD volleyball stunned again by NDSU
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - North Dakota State outside hitter Syra Tanchin hit .375 with a match-high 22 kills and the Bison backed up their home win against South Dakota with a 3-1 road victory over the Coyotes Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Scores were 25-23, 25-17, 13-25 and 25-23. South Dakota (26-3, 15-2 Summit) clinched its Summit League regular season title last weekend, but saw its 12-game home win streak end. North Dakota State (20-9, 13-4 Summit), picked seventh in the preseason poll, can clinch the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye with a road win at South Dakota State Saturday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Questions surrounding open enrollment
Interstate 29 divides Sioux Falls and Tea along 85th street, but a new interchange may soon connect the two cities, providing an impact on both residents and businesses in the area. First Dakota National Bank continues celebrating 150 years of service. Updated: 4 hours ago. To celebrate the 150-year anniversary,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Skyforce fall to Windy City in Tyler Hagedorn’s debut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped the first of a three-game homestand on Friday night to the Windy City Bulls 115-93 from the Sanford Pentagon. DJ Stewart (25 points on 10-18 FGA, season-high nine rebounds) led the Force (2-3) in scoring for the second...
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man has another reason to smile
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man received a life changing gift from a local dental practice Tuesday morning. “Without further ado, I’m delighted to announce Siouxland Oral Surgery’s 2022 Second Chance Program recipient who will receive a full arch restoration Mr. Mike Bulick,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Lou George said.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls.Business Report: Big changes coming to Sioux Falls Regional Airport, update on construction activity in northwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about some big changes that will be coming to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. She also gave us...
