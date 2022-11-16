ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Charleston Classic final pits Virginia Tech, Charleston

Most college hoops tournaments take place at neutral sites, but it will feel like a road game for Virginia Tech on Sunday at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C. Awaiting the Hokies (5-0) is the College of Charleston, as the mid-major Cougars (4-1) get a rare opportunity to take on an Atlantic Coast Conference team on their home floor.
CHARLESTON, SC
South Carolina bids to bounce back vs. Furman at Charleston Classic

South Carolina bids to bounce back vs. Furman at Charleston Classic. South Carolina will aim to snap a two-game slide as the Gamecocks face Furman on Sunday morning in their final game at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C. The Gamecocks (2-2) lost their opening game of the tournament to...
CHARLESTON, SC
Sharpshooters Va. Tech, PSU meet in Charleston Classic semis

When Virginia Tech and Penn State meet in the semifinals of the Charleston (S.C.) Classic on Friday, expect plenty of long-range shooting. The Hokies (4-0) and Nittany Lions (4-0) are two of the most accurate and prolific 3-point-shooting teams in college basketball. While Virginia Tech has launched 101 shots from...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

