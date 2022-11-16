Read full article on original website
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
The Beat Cop’s guide to pizza and popcorn
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Eastern Style Pizza. Located at 2911 W. Touhy in Chicago, they are known for serving pizza, pasta, and grinders. Lt. Haynes also reviews Mellos Peanuts, located at 2407 N. Elston in Chicago. They are known for for their different flavors of peanuts and popcorn, like roasted peanuts and spicy bloody Mary popcorn.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Before 'The Bear,' Chef Charlie Trotter Brought Fine Dining — and Controversy — to Chicago
A new documentary showcases the rise and fall of the legendary Chicago chef.
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
Extremely Local News: Check out Dave’s Records before they close!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Music Fests Will Now Require Park District Board Approval, But Skeptics Worry City Will Choose ‘Profit Over People’: Music fests in parks have long frustrated residents who are fenced out of public spaces. The new rules give communities more power to weigh in — but it remains to be seen if the board will listen.
Your Hometown: Oak Park – Val’s Halla Records
General Manager of Val’s Halla Records, Shayne Blakeley, joins John Landecker to talk about the record store’s 50 year legacy. His store’s longevity has been made possible by the Oak Park community’s passion for the preservation of vinyl records and keeping the musical medium alive. You can visit Val’s Halla Records at 239 Harrison St in Oak Park and surf their site here.
2 Chicago Spots Are Among the Best New Restaurants of 2022, Esquire Says
A spotlight has been cast on two budding restaurants in Chicago now listed among the best newcomers to the nation's buzzing culinary scene. As a new year looms, Esquire took a look back at 2022, highlighting fresh eateries that "represent what it means to dine well in the U.S. right now." The magazine's editorial staff curated the list, ranking 40 establishments where "there is soul and a story to go with delicious, inventive dishes."
How to fix squeaky floors
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/05/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to explain how to stop a squeaky floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
Chicago Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Humboldt Park's Spinning J Bakery wins GMA's United States of Pie contest
It was sweet, sweet victory for Dinah Grossman when her Spinning J Bakery got its just desserts by winning Good Morning America's United States of Pie contest.
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!
CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
Bob Ashton is bringing muscle cars and corvettes, classic cars and auto stars to Rosemont!
Driving force of the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals, Bob Ashton, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Bob talks about the excitement for the upcoming show at the Donald E. Stephen’s Convention Center Nov 19 and 20. Listen as Bob shares the cars, seminars, sponsors and celebrity guests that will be in on all the action that is bringing fans in from 41 states and Canada. For more information on tickets, schedules, special guests and more go to https://www.mcacn.com/
The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America
CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
The List: Tombstones that Pat found funny
CHICAGO – It’s not a place known for humor, but on occasion, people like to leave this world with a laugh. That was the focus of Pat Tomasulo’s submission for “The List” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. He went around and found tombstones of people who tried to have a little fun with those who would visit the cemetery.
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
Your recycling questions answered
Ken Dunn, Founder, Resource Center, joins John Williams to answer all of your recycling questions. What can you recycle? What do you do with bottle caps? Should you leave them on? What if there is still liquid in a recycled item? Ken is Chicago’s King of Recycling and has all the answers!
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Vernon Hills, IL opening
Award-winning Perry’s Restaurants, a Texas-based boutique restaurant group, is proud to announce its third Chicago-area location, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Located on a freestanding site at the southwest corner of Ring Drive and Milwaukee Avenue, Perry’s Vernon Hills is set to open...
Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia on mayoral bid: ‘I want to deliver for the people of Chicago’
Garcia has also served as a Chicago alderman, Illinois Senator and Cook County Commissioner.
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
