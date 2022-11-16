Public invited to comment on next update of regional park district’s hazard response plan

Read full article on original website
Sonoma County invites residents to review and comment on proposed housing element
Sonoma County residents can now weigh in on the county’s proposed housing plan. In accordance with the state’s “Housing Element Law,” the county’s planning and permitting department is seeking public comment on the update until Dec. 4, according to a release from the department. The...
Federal lawsuit filed to halt ‘Interconnecting Gulfport’ road project
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A press release on Thursday announced that a federal lawsuit has been filed in order to stop the Airport Road extension in Gulfport. The lawsuit is filed by the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate and Health Organization (EEECHO), Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf against the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The group says the proposal will only deliver more environmental injustice, citing “the DOT’s failure to follow the National Environment Police Act when it approved $25 million in taxpayer-funded subsidies for the project, even while acknowledging that the costs of the project are likely to outweigh the benefits” as the reason for the lawsuit.
State and local lawmakers rip Union Pacific over costs, delays
State and local lawmakers blasted Union Pacific over costs and delays to complete community projects along rail lines that they claimed put people's safety in jeopardy.
Stockton workshop invites public to give suggestions on how to increase housing
An open house workshop Thursday in Stockton will allow community members to give suggestions and ideas about encouraging additional housing within the city. The city of Stockton’s Community Development Department will be hosting the event on Nov. 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium’s south hall.
MTC to allocate $85 million in state, federal funding to transit coordination projects
The Bay Area’s transportation coordination and financing agency plans to allocate roughly $85 million to 22 of the region’s transit agencies in support of more than two dozen projects intended to make public transit more efficient to use. The funding will support the implementation of the Metropolitan Transportation...
Valley Water praises ‘dramatic increase’ in conservation, but warns more work needed
Amid rainy weather this week, a South Bay water agency cautioned that the state is still in a severe drought and residents should continue to restrict water usage to meet conservation goals. According to the most recent drought report from the Santa Clara Valley Water District, Santa Clara County’s water...
Marin County measure to purchase Tiburon open space has needed two-thirds margin
A measure to use $23 million in bonds to buy and preserve an undeveloped parcel of open space in Tiburon was headed for approval by a comfortable margin, according to updated election figures released this week. Measure M, which authorizes the purchase of the 110-acre “Martha Property” on the Tiburon...
Walnut Creek: Incumbents Francois and Silva re-elected to City Council by wide margins
Walnut Creek residents apparently like their city council, re-electing Mayor Matt Francois and Councilmember Cindy Silva by wide margins Tuesday. Francois, a land-use lawyer who has been on the council since 2018, finished first with 36.6 percent of the vote. Silva, who was first elected in 2006 and served as mayor three times, was re-elected with 33.4 percent.
