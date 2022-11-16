Public invited to comment on next update of regional park district’s hazard response plan

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A press release on Thursday announced that a federal lawsuit has been filed in order to stop the Airport Road extension in Gulfport. The lawsuit is filed by the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate and Health Organization (EEECHO), Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf against the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The group says the proposal will only deliver more environmental injustice, citing “the DOT’s failure to follow the National Environment Police Act when it approved $25 million in taxpayer-funded subsidies for the project, even while acknowledging that the costs of the project are likely to outweigh the benefits” as the reason for the lawsuit.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO