FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Fulshear School to be named for the city's first and only African American mayorCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
kwhi.com
BANK OF BRENHAM HOLDING BLANKET DRIVE FOR SENIOR CITIZENS
Bank of Brenham is helping to keep senior citizens warm this holiday season with its annual blanket drive. The bank is collecting donations of new blankets at its locations in Brenham and Chappell Hill. The blankets will go to residents at local nursing homes. The blanket drive runs through December...
Parents angry at HISD for planning to move special education students to home schools
"Y'all do not listen. Y'all don't understand. And y'all have no compassion, nor do you have a heart," one parent said.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE 11-17-22
KWHI will welcome a pair of guests for tomorrow (Thursday) morning’s edition of the Brenham ISD Roundtable. Brenham Junior High School Assistant Principal Kelsey Lopez and Dean of Instruction Ali Seilheimer will appear on the program. They will be discussing Measured Academic Progress or MAP Testing, and also talk...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE SMALL TOWN CHRISTMAS NAMES PAGEANT WINNERS
Bellville kicked off the 40th celebration of its Small Town Christmas on Thursday with the Little Mr. and Miss Small Town Christmas Pageant. Crowned as the 2022 Little Mr. and Miss Small Town Christmas were Eli Pettus and Maci Deutrich. The two will be a part of the lighted Small...
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Names New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools
At tonight’s Katy ISD board meeting, Shauntá Smith was named as the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales as the new leader at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith is taking the reins at Hutsell Elementary after Margie Blount’s retirement. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career as an elementary teacher in 2002 at Betsy Ross Elementary in Houston Independent School District. While at HISD, Smith was also a summer school coordinator, literacy coach and a vanguard magnet coordinator. She joined Katy ISD in August 2013 when she accepted a position as an English language arts and social studies instructional coach at Mayde Creek Elementary School. Since then, she has served in several leadership roles which include assistant principal at Franz, Hutsell, Randolph and Stephens elementary schools as well as principal for the Katy Summer Academic Term (KSAT) Initiative at Mayde Creek Junior High. Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Houston and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University.
kwhi.com
THE GRAND OL’ CHRISTMAS SHOW COMING TO THE BARNHILL CENTER DEC. 17
An original Christmas variety show that tours Texas every holiday season will host a performance this year at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show is a spectacle of familiar Christmas songs, skits and comedy presented in the format of a vintage live radio broadcast at the 1225 AM N.O.E.L Radio Studio. It will play at The Barnhill Center on Saturday, December 17th at 7 p.m.
Katy, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The LBJ Early College High School football team will have a game with Port Neches-Groves High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
2 Dekaney High School students hospitalized after becoming ill, Spring ISD says
The incident happened during lunchtime, Spring ISD said in a release. The school nurse examined both students and recommended they get further medical attention.
Additional tenants to follow H-E-B's November opening in Magnolia Place
The long-awaited H-E-B opened early Nov. 2 to hundreds of shoppers in the city of Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) H-E-B opened Nov. 2 at FM 1488 and Spur 149, ending an eight-year journey to bring the grocer—along with hundreds of jobs and new sales tax revenue—to the city.
kwhi.com
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
The Brenham Heritage Museum did their grand reopening ribbon cutting Thursday morning hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. This is phase 1 of the remodeling of the old post office building. The building has been completely remodeled over 18 months and has many new exhibits that are done professionally. The museum is the highlight of a downtown tour and is an economic driver for the entire county.
7-year-old student wanders off Fort Bend ISD school campus after a front office name mix-up
For the second time in almost three months, Fort Bend ISD has to answer for an elementary school's mistake that could have put a child in danger.
irlonestar.com
11.17.22 – Kathy Mesger and Dixie McLeod Directors of Women Ministries ,Conroe Church of Christ -The Cindy Cochran Show
11.17.22 – Kathy Mesger and Dixie McLeod Directors of Women Ministries ,Conroe Church of Christ -The Cindy Cochran Sho. The Cindy Cochran Show is LIVE every TUE/WED/THUR at 2PM on Lone Star Community Radio. Support The Cindy Cochran Show – https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NBHN9YF7HQSYW. For more information on the show visit...
fox26houston.com
2 students possibly overdose at Dekaney High School in Harris Co., officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - On Thursday, FOX 26 received reports about a drug overdose at a local high school, videos circulating on social media show two students passed out at Dekaney High School in Spring. "I mean it's Dekaney High School, so anything can happen," said Trent Green, a 10th-grade...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE’S DAVID LEWIS TO PERFORM AT BLUEBONNET OPRY
The Friends of the Bluebonnet Opry will be hosting their monthly show out at the Silverwings Ballroom later this (Thursday) evening. This month’s guest performer will be singer/songwriter David Lewis from Bellville. The doors open at 5:30pm, and the grill is also going to be open. Tickets to the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING TO HEAR REZONING REQUEST FROM PREMIER METAL BUYERS
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday to hear a rezoning request from a business seeking to expand its operation. The commission will discuss and take a vote on whether to change the zoning at 1150 Dixie Road, belonging to Brannon Industrial Group/Premier Metal Buyers, from a Local Business Residential Mixed Use District to an Industrial Use District.
kwhi.com
TFB MAKES DONATIONS TO WASHINGTON COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Fire departments in Washington County each recently received a check for $150 from the Texas Farm Bureau. This is given as an expression of thanks for the countywide departments work on the property of a Farm Bureau member. The money can be used for their loss prevention program. Texas Farm...
kwhi.com
ST. MARY’S HOSTING PRE HOLIDAY BAZAAR THIS WEEKEND
Tomorrow (Saturday) is the big day for the St. Mary’s Parish Council of Catholic Women in Brenham. They are going to be holding their Pre-Holiday Bazaar, and the public is invited to attend. Shoppers can visit the St. Mary’s Parish Activity Center, located at the corner of Germania and...
hellowoodlands.com
Township cancels portions of Lighting of the Doves due to weather
The Woodlands Township has been closely monitoring the forecast in consultation with local weather experts for the 40th Annual Lighting of the Doves on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Due to the likelihood of heavy precipitation, which poses safety and other concerns for volunteers, vendors and performers, activities have been cancelled with the exception of Santa’s arrival, Lighting of the Doves and fireworks which are set to begin at 7 p.m.
