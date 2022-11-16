ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three masked, armed people rob bank in Martha’s Vineyard

TISBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three masked people armed with handguns robbed the Rockland Trust bank in the Vineyard Haven community in Martha’s Vineyard Thursday. The robbers rushed into the bank just after 8 a.m. as employees entered to open for the day, District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said.
3 Rhode Island State Police troopers struck in separate crashes in less than a week

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said three troopers were struck in separate crashes in less than a week. State police said the first crash happened Monday night on Interstate 95 north in Providence when a trooper responding to a previous crash was inside his cruiser blocking a lane and was struck by a vehicle while inside his cruiser.
Freetown-Lakeville Parent Breaches School Security With Fake Name

Ready with the fake name of a fake child, Kayla Farris Churchill went to the doors of four Freetown-Lakeville schools on Thursday, gained access and walked around. "Even though it would hurt, I was hoping I would have been tackled or tased or stopped or questioned or kicked out or something would have happened," she told WBSM's Barry Richard Friday. "I wasn't expecting that anybody can walk in and nothing happens."
Updated 8 PM: Photo of armed bank robbery suspect on Martha’s Vineyard released

TISBURY – There was an armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday morning. Tisbury Police posted that the robbery had occurred at the Rockland Trust on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. According to reports, 3 males entered the bank with firearms and tied up the bank employees. They then made off with an undetermined amount of cash in one of the teller’s vehicles. The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Island and State Police as well as the FBI are all on scene or responding to investigate the incident and search for the suspects. As a precaution, island schools were placed on lockdown. No injuries were reported.
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
Rhode Island Board of Elections completes recounts, no races overturned

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections approved six of seven requests to re-count ballots in local races in the general election. There were seven requests to re-feed the ballots through the machines:. Representative District 21. Representative District 39. Representative District 53. Little Compton Town Council.
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Freetown mother furious she was able to breach school security

FREETOWN - Frustrated mothers in the Freetown Lakeville Regional School District say they don't feel safe sending their kids to school. The superintendent notified families Thursday that a parent entered three schools using fake names to test how easy it would be to get into these buildings. Kayla Farris Churchill said she's been complaining about school safety for months, but nothing's been done by the school committee or town. "I called the superintendent to say, 'hey your safety protocols are not good,'" said Farris Churchill. So, she took matters into her own hands by testing Freetown Elementary...
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England

And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA

If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
