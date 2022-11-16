Read full article on original website
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
GoLocalProv
AUDIO: Former RISP Lt. Col. Philbin Previously Lied and Was “Giglioed,” Says Col. Manni
GoLocal has secured a copy of an audio recording in which then-Rhode Island State Police (RISP) Superintendent James Manni admits under oath that former RISP Lt. Colonel Joseph Philbin was “Giglioed.”. A Giglio designation is often called a "Death Letter" or "Scarlet Letter" for a member of enforcement. “There...
ABC6.com
Three masked, armed people rob bank in Martha’s Vineyard
TISBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — Three masked people armed with handguns robbed the Rockland Trust bank in the Vineyard Haven community in Martha’s Vineyard Thursday. The robbers rushed into the bank just after 8 a.m. as employees entered to open for the day, District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said.
ABC6.com
3 Rhode Island State Police troopers struck in separate crashes in less than a week
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said three troopers were struck in separate crashes in less than a week. State police said the first crash happened Monday night on Interstate 95 north in Providence when a trooper responding to a previous crash was inside his cruiser blocking a lane and was struck by a vehicle while inside his cruiser.
GoLocalProv
Friday: Former RISP Superintendent Manni Under Oath Discusses Lt. Colonel Philbin’s Record
On Friday, GoLocal will unveil an audio recording of testimony by then-Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police James Manni regarding former Lt. Colonel Joseph Philbin. On Sunday, GoLocal first reported and released another audio recording of a former RISP Major Tim Sanzi. Sanzi had told another officer that Philbin...
Freetown-Lakeville Parent Breaches School Security With Fake Name
Ready with the fake name of a fake child, Kayla Farris Churchill went to the doors of four Freetown-Lakeville schools on Thursday, gained access and walked around. "Even though it would hurt, I was hoping I would have been tackled or tased or stopped or questioned or kicked out or something would have happened," she told WBSM's Barry Richard Friday. "I wasn't expecting that anybody can walk in and nothing happens."
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Prize for growing good marijuana proves costly for cannabis company
(WJAR) — A prize for growing good marijuana proves costly for a Rhode Island cannabis company. The cultivator is now paying a hefty fine to the state. The Rhode Island grower won a competition in Massachusetts. That’s the problem. While cannabis is legal in Rhode Island and in...
country1025.com
Massachusetts Man Busted Flying Helicopters Out of His Backyard With No License
Ooooh, neighborhood helicopter rides? That sounds fuuuuunnnnn. Also very, very illegal. A Massachusetts man is going to jail for flying helicopters out of his backyard and there’s more to the story – let’s break it down:
capecod.com
Updated 8 PM: Photo of armed bank robbery suspect on Martha’s Vineyard released
TISBURY – There was an armed robbery of a bank on Martha’s Vineyard Thursday morning. Tisbury Police posted that the robbery had occurred at the Rockland Trust on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. According to reports, 3 males entered the bank with firearms and tied up the bank employees. They then made off with an undetermined amount of cash in one of the teller’s vehicles. The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later. Island and State Police as well as the FBI are all on scene or responding to investigate the incident and search for the suspects. As a precaution, island schools were placed on lockdown. No injuries were reported.
7 Rhode Island candidates request recounts
Three of the requests came from candidates running for a seat in the General Assembly.
Lifespan names Babineau’s replacement as president and CEO
Lifespan has named Boston hospital executive John Fernandez to replace Dr. Timothy Babineau as president and CEO of Rhode Island's largest hospital group.
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Board of Elections completes recounts, no races overturned
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections approved six of seven requests to re-count ballots in local races in the general election. There were seven requests to re-feed the ballots through the machines:. Representative District 21. Representative District 39. Representative District 53. Little Compton Town Council.
ABC6.com
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Freetown mother furious she was able to breach school security
FREETOWN - Frustrated mothers in the Freetown Lakeville Regional School District say they don't feel safe sending their kids to school. The superintendent notified families Thursday that a parent entered three schools using fake names to test how easy it would be to get into these buildings. Kayla Farris Churchill said she's been complaining about school safety for months, but nothing's been done by the school committee or town. "I called the superintendent to say, 'hey your safety protocols are not good,'" said Farris Churchill. So, she took matters into her own hands by testing Freetown Elementary...
rinewstoday.com
Tridemic now a Quademic – RI Health officials respond to hospital ER crisis
Hospital and State Leaders Call on Rhode Islanders to Seek Medical Care in the Right Place. New healthcare staffing regulation aimed at supporting hospitals and other facilities. With behavioral health issues being added to flu, COVID and RSV, the “tridemic” is now seen as a “quademic” in Rhode Island. With...
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
hot969boston.com
Three of the Loneliest States in America Are Here in New England
And these New England states top the Loneliest in America list!. According to Aging in Place, we have some seriously sad conditions here in New England!. The website used such criteria as percentage of single-person households, higher search frequency for dating and friendship apps, divorce rates, and percentage of widows.
thedailyadventuresofme.com
9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA
If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
Turnto10.com
Not every illness or injury needs a visit to the emergency room, Rhode Island doctors say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island state health and hospital leaders continue to sound the alarm with what they're calling a "quad demic" -- four health issues at the same time, overwhelming the system right now: RSV, that respiratory virus affecting mostly children, the ongoing pandemic with COVID-19, behavioral health, and the regular flu.
