Powerhouse Entertainment Company’s Music Catalog of Stars Valued at Over $146 Million: Elvis, The Bee Gees, Chicago, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Janis Joplin, The Jackson 5 & Aretha Franklin: HWAL

Read full article on original website
Related
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Justin Bieber bought a Bored Ape NFT in January for $1.3 million that's likely worth about $70,000 in the wake of the FTX collapse
Justin Bieber's bought a Bored Ape NFT for $1.3 million in January. It's now probably worth $70,000, according to NFT Price Floor. The 95% drop in valuation comes after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX collapsed and caused crypto prices to crash. Bored Ape isn't the only ethereum-fueled NFT collection impacted by the...
After 13 nominations, Diane Warren finally gets her Oscar
“I was like, ’no I’m not. I’m the one who loses all the time,” Warren said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “I was in total disbelief.”
Comments / 0