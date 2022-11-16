Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
3 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $465,000
Ever wanted to live out in Indian Hills with over 4,000 livable sq feet? Then this is the house for you! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,093 sq ft home features a primary suite on the south side of the home with the remaining 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the north side, all on the 2nd level. There is just over 1,000 sq ft, 35 x 28, just off the oversize 2 car garage on the main floor of the home that already includes an egress window and plumbing ready to be finished just how you would like. The 3rd level is a wide open loft featuring two dormer windows, the entire space can be utilized as it is now with wide open living spaces or potential to add additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The back patio has the perfect amount of shade to relax with a stone paved area ready for a pool for the summers and plenty of room for more and fully fenced in. Grass landscaping was just completed in the front and back of the home summer of 2022. This house is one of a kind and move in ready with potential of adding so much more! Come see this one before it is gone. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, from 1:30 - 3:00 PM!! Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 2, Indian Hills Estates, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $5,454 Address: 721 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Listing Agent hereby discloses that she is family-related to the Sellers.
knopnews2.com
North Platte High School teacher awarded grant to aid in innovative teaching methods
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each spring and fall, REACH grants are available to North Platte Public School teachers to fund innovative approaches to teaching. The grant program is designed to assist where regular classroom/school budgets fall short. The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded...
knopnews2.com
Christmas arrives early at the Prairie Arts Center
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Festival of Trees hosted by the Prairie Arts Center is approaching. The public can view the trees beginning Saturday and online bidding runs Nov. 28 - Dec. 3. The trees are decorated by partnering companies and other non-profit organizations and will be auctioned off...
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
News Channel Nebraska
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
WOWT
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
Chris Farley's brother to speak at North Platte Schools Day for Mental Health
North Platte Public Schools Day for Mental Health announces Tom Farley, brother of the late comedian and actor Chris Farley as the keynote speaker for the day. Farley will close the event with a 1:00 p.m. message about substance abuse, addiction, recovery, and prevention. More information about Tom Farley and...
Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
knopnews2.com
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP investigating after multi-county pursuit ends with one person dead, another under arrest
YORK, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a chase ended with one person dead. The Nebraska State Patrol said Friday night that it is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving...
North Platte woman accused of exposing children to meth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-A North Platte woman is facing child abuse allegations for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine. North Platte Police said on Nov.2 at around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible drug violation at a residence in the 1000 block of S. Tabor Ave. During the...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
knopnews2.com
21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in which the driver sustained serious injuries. According to NSP, the accident happened in the eastbound lane of I-80 around mile marker 150 near Paxton. The 21-year old...
granttribune.com
Good times will continue to roll with new rink owners
The building south of Grant that has served as an entertainment hub for the last eight decades is under new ownership with the Morales family of Grant. The building was constructed in the 1940s by Barney Lair, and served as a ballroom before it became a roller skating rink. Other former owners include Grady Robinson, Phil Kraft, Vance and Esther Kirkpatrick, Darrell and Joyce Werner, Bruce McCormick, Robin Clement and most recently, Jason and Ashleigh Noyes. It has been known as the Crescent Ballroom, Himi’s, the Rock-n-Roller, Six Aces, and currently, Route 61 Roller Dome. The building has also housed a cafe under the ownership of Robinson, and a pizza business called Zambellini’s, owned by Dave and Sherry Erlewine while it was operating as the Rock-n-Roller.
News Channel Nebraska
Local family loses home in Ogallala house fire, starts effort to help new fire victims
In 2019, Travis Byers and his wife Kim lost their home to a fire in the Ogallala area. Three years later, they remember the efforts and support offered by the community. Now, they want to continue the community outpouring as two families are recovering from a fire. On Nov. 6th,...
knopnews2.com
Winter Sports Preview: Hershey Boy’s Basketball
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Boy’s Basketball Team is looking to build off of their 8-15 season in 2021-22. As the Panther look to make strides in 2022-23, they certainly have the pieces to do it as they bring back essentially all of their starters, only graduating one senior last year.
Comments / 0