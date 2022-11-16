Tamera Mowry Says Sister Tia Mowry Is the ‘Happiest’ She’s Been in Years After Cory Hardrict Divorce

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Less than one month after Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict announced their separation, the Sister, Sister alum is feeling lighter.

“I told her, I said, ‘Tia, I’m looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you’ve been in a long time. You are glowing,’” Mowry’s twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November 15. “[I said,] ‘You look different, but in a very positive way!’ I know it’s because she is living her authentic, true self.”

The 44-year-old former Real cohost continued: “And I think that is what everyone should do. And it’s not easy! That’s the thing, it’s scary.”

The Game alum, also 44, announced last month that she had split from Hardrict, 43, after 14 years of marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry — who shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with the All American: Homecoming star — wrote via Instagram on October 4. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The Mistle-Tones actress — who cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their divorce in her court filing — has since been candid about navigating their public breakup.

“It was not easy. I usually tell people in my close circle, ‘This is not for the weak.’ It’s very hard,” Mowry exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I feel like when you continue to work on you and work on yourself and work on loving yourself and valuing yourself and having self-worth, the decision becomes easier. Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision. But it doesn’t mean that it’s not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things.”

The Twitches star added: “Everybody deserves to live their authentic life. And I encourage people to do that no matter what anybody else is saying on the outside and really tap into yourself and tap into what really makes you happy and go for it.”

Mowry and Hardrict have remained committed to coparenting Cree and Cairo, with the former child star telling Us that her little ones are doing “wonderful” and “thriving.”

“I talk to [Cory] every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day,” the Family Reunion star told Us in November. “He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”

As the twosome navigate their divorce, Mowry can count on her sister for support.

“I told [Tia], ‘I’m so proud of you, because you are showing other women — and hell, even men — that you walk in your truth, and look what happens. No matter what,’” the You Should Sit Down for This author told ET on Tuesday, calling her twin sibling “very, very strong and inspiring.”