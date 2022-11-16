Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
THE GRAND OL’ CHRISTMAS SHOW COMING TO THE BARNHILL CENTER DEC. 17
An original Christmas variety show that tours Texas every holiday season will host a performance this year at The Barnhill Center in downtown Brenham. The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show is a spectacle of familiar Christmas songs, skits and comedy presented in the format of a vintage live radio broadcast at the 1225 AM N.O.E.L Radio Studio. It will play at The Barnhill Center on Saturday, December 17th at 7 p.m.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE SMALL TOWN CHRISTMAS NAMES PAGEANT WINNERS
Bellville kicked off the 40th celebration of its Small Town Christmas on Thursday with the Little Mr. and Miss Small Town Christmas Pageant. Crowned as the 2022 Little Mr. and Miss Small Town Christmas were Eli Pettus and Maci Deutrich. The two will be a part of the lighted Small...
kwhi.com
BANK OF BRENHAM HOLDING BLANKET DRIVE FOR SENIOR CITIZENS
Bank of Brenham is helping to keep senior citizens warm this holiday season with its annual blanket drive. The bank is collecting donations of new blankets at its locations in Brenham and Chappell Hill. The blankets will go to residents at local nursing homes. The blanket drive runs through December...
kwhi.com
SIP & SHOP CHRISTMAS MARKET SUNDAY IN GIDDINGS
Over 30 vendors will be at the Silos on 77 in Giddings tomorrow (Sunday) for the Giddings Chamber of Commerce’s annual Sip & Shop Christmas Market. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers will be able to check off items on their holiday shopping lists by browsing through vendors offering handmade jewelry, candles, soap & bath products, clothing, handicrafts, and woodworking.
TODAY.com
This one-of-a-kind neighborhood is filled with 3D-printed homes
In Georgetown, Texas, massive machines are building 100 3D-printed homes on site. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kerry Sanders shares a glimpse at the technology that could change the future of home construction.Nov. 18, 2022.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE’S DAVID LEWIS TO PERFORM AT BLUEBONNET OPRY
The Friends of the Bluebonnet Opry will be hosting their monthly show out at the Silverwings Ballroom later this (Thursday) evening. This month’s guest performer will be singer/songwriter David Lewis from Bellville. The doors open at 5:30pm, and the grill is also going to be open. Tickets to the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING
The Brenham Heritage Museum did their grand reopening ribbon cutting Thursday morning hosted by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. This is phase 1 of the remodeling of the old post office building. The building has been completely remodeled over 18 months and has many new exhibits that are done professionally. The museum is the highlight of a downtown tour and is an economic driver for the entire county.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 18-20
1 / Shop for the Holidays at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Still looking for the perfect gifts? Blue Genie Art Bazaar, one of Austin’s most cherished holiday markets, opens this weekend. Search through thousands of original, locally made works ranging from items that stir up laughter to art pieces that create a heartfelt moment. Shop in-person, online, or hire a personal shopper to check off your list for you. Learn more here. Nov. 18-Dec. 24, 6100 Airport Blvd.
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION & SALVATION ARMY KETTLE BELL RINGING CAMPAIGN BEGINS
The Faith Mission and Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringing Campaign begins tomorrow (Saturday) morning. Volunteers will be in front of Walmart and Hobby Lobby from 10am-6pm. The campaign goes on until Christmas Eve. Any citizen, church group, or corporation/business can sign up for the bell ringing campaign by going...
World’s Largest 3-D Printed Neighborhood Coming To Georgetown, Texas
According to its builders, the world‘s largest neighborhood of 3-D printed homes is in progress now in Georgetown, Texas. Construction has begun on 100 new 3-D printed homes built by Icon and Lenaar, co-designed by architecture firm BIG (Bjarkle Ingels Group). I have some questions though. Can You Imagine...
kwhi.com
SUGAR PLUM MARKET AT THE FAIRGROUNDS
A holiday shopping extravaganza is coming to the Washington County Expo this weekend. The 9th Annual Sugar Plum Market is set for tomorrow (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with over 20 merchants offering various gift items. Some of the goods for sale include holiday wear and decorations, cooking...
everythinglubbock.com
Mystery of exploding toilet at Texas dental office
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maggie Kieffer works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, the 31 year old headed to work to open the office as she usually does, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something was off. “There was this...
Elgin Courier
$1 million scratch-off bought in Elgin
Someone hit the jackpot in Elgin. An Austin resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game “Money.” The ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store, 18810 U.S. 290 E. and Building 2-201 in Elgin. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE 11-17-22
KWHI will welcome a pair of guests for tomorrow (Thursday) morning’s edition of the Brenham ISD Roundtable. Brenham Junior High School Assistant Principal Kelsey Lopez and Dean of Instruction Ali Seilheimer will appear on the program. They will be discussing Measured Academic Progress or MAP Testing, and also talk...
kwhi.com
BLINN COLLEGE ENTERS WORKFORCE TRAINING PARTNERSHIP WITH LEE, FAYETTE COUNTIES
Blinn College is playing a role in new workforce training opportunities coming to Central Texas. At a summit held on Monday in Giddings, local economic leaders announced that a $4.89 million grant administered by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital is being awarded to the Smithville Workforce Training Center, providing for new training scholarships and facilities in Lee, Fayette and Bastrop counties.
fox7austin.com
Homeless encampments, huts in the Greenbelt concern residents
AUSTIN, Texas - Last week, FOX 7 told you about a man who neighbors say had been cutting down trees in the Williamson Creek Greenbelt. As of this week, they say he hasn't been seen in a few days, and his structures were cleared out. Trash remains in the area.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Report says this restaurant serves the best barbecue in Texas
Texas is known for its great barbecue. No matter where you go in the Lone Star State you are for sure going to find yourself some incredible food.
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas
A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
