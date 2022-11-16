Biden Administration Warns of ‘Historically Large Increase' in Student Loan Defaults Without Debt Forgiveness

Read full article on original website
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
NBC New York
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to lift an injunction barring its student loan debt forgiveness plan from taking effect. The request comes days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program. That ruling by the appeals court was the latest...
NBC New York
Even as the Midterm Election Results Were ‘Positive for Seniors,' Some Worry About Social Security Amid Debt Ceiling Negotiations
In the runup to the midterm elections, Democrats emphasized that Social Security and Medicare were at stake. Even as many candidates in favor of preserving the programs won, Democrats and advocates for the programs are worried about upcoming debt ceiling negotiations. The midterm elections made two key federal programs seniors...
NBC New York
Fed's Collins Expresses Hope That Inflation Can Be Tamed Without Hitting Jobs
Boston Fed President Susan Collins expressed confidence that policymakers can tame inflation without doing too much damage to employment. "Restoring price stability remains the current imperative and it is clear that there is more work to do," she said. Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins expressed confidence Friday that policymakers...
NBC New York
FTX Used Corporate Funds to Purchase Employee Homes, New Filing Shows
FTX used corporate funds to purchase homes for the benefit of employees, a bankruptcy filing from new CEO John Ray III said. Ray, who oversaw Enron's restructuring, noted that "certain real estate" was recorded as being directly owned in the personal name of certain employees. Ray torched the lack of...
