Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day
The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
Davenport Public Library Wants You to Come and Learn About Podcasts!
The Library is hosting a program that will provide an introduction to podcasts on Wednesday, November 30th at 6:30pm at | Eastern. Have you heard about podcasts? Not sure how to access them and want to get to know more? Learn how to listen to these digital audio shows online about virtually any subject. Discover how podcasts are now a popular tool for learning, personal growth, and fun entertainment.
Davenport Community School District’s Annual Holiday Concert Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
The public is cordially invited to attend the Davenport Community School District’s 70th Annual Holiday Concert, to be held at the beautiful and historic Adler Theatre on Tuesday, November 29, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The concert features the Central, North, and West high school music departments, and is FREE and OPEN to the public as a thank you for community support of the Fine Arts. Music by the Central High School Brass Choir will greet you starting at 6:30 p.m. in the theatre lobby. The concert will end at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Delta Kappa Gamma Helps Out Rock Island Children In Need With Free Books
Members of Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma dropped off bags filled with new books to the students of Alyssa Leone’s class at the Rock Island Academy and Amanda Long’s class at Thomas Jefferson. The books selected for the bags feature characters who reflect the diversity of the...
Beyond The Fluff: Uncovering The Hardcore World Of Festival Of Trees Teddy Bear Teas
Entertainment is a tricky thing. One person’s wholesome fare is another person’s demon-possessed trash. From time to time, I’ll get emails from irate people who are disappointed that I’ve recommended some bit of entertainment they find to be offensive. One of them messaged me about it. Another called me, taking me to task for “leading children down the path of evil.” How she knew I’d been a tour guide at Disneyland is beyond me. But nonetheless, this lady wasn’t pleased. “You shouldn’t be telling parents to let their children go to demonic concerts…you should be warning them about harmful entertainment!” she said.
Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch hosts John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder
The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a free lunchtime concert on Friday, November 11th, 2022 at 12:00 PM. The live event is a part of the Library’s Brown Bag Lunch series and will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. November’s Brown Bag Lunch features artists John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder. No registration is required for this free program. Attendees are invited to bring along their lunch to enjoy along with the music.
Free Calligraphy Workshop available at the Bettendorf Public Library on November 12
Just in time for cards of cheer and thanks, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting Creation Studio Workshop: Calligraphy. Amy Nielsen from The Art Legacy League will teach the basics of calligraphy on Saturday, November 12th at 2:00 PM. This event will be held in the Creation Studio, which is on the second floor of the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Registration for this program is required and can be made by visiting http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7128410 or by calling 563-344-4175.
Davenport Public Library Opens Studio 321 Makerspace for Appointments
The Davenport Public Library’s mission is to connect a diverse community to resources that inform, enrich, educate, and entertain. Studio 321, which is a place in which people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge. Studio 321 is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, explore their creativity and ingenuity, and to collaborate with and inspire others.
Trivia Night Live Rockin’ The Tangled Wood Tuesday Night
Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
Earth, Wind, And Fire Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
Earth, Wind and Fire will play Davenport’s Adler Theater, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Coming to Adler Theatre on Feb 16th. Earth, Wind & Fire dominated the 70’s with their monster grooves and high energy, danceable hits. garnering 20 Grammy Award nominations (winning six as a group) and a Hall Of Fame Induction along the way.
Blippi! The Wonderful World Tour Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
Blippi! the wonderful world tour is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful...
Rock Island Library Fall Frieze Lectures’ Last Program Is Today
Fall Frieze Lectures, “Ideas That Changed Everything,” with Augustana College. Celebrate our 150th year with other ideas that had big impacts on their time. Join us at 2 pm, Thursday, Nov. 10 at our Downtown Library for free presentations by Augustana College professors.The speaker schedule has changed since our last email, so please read on!
Group O Selects LULAC as recipient of Quad-Cities River Bandits “Copa Wednesday” Fundraiser
As a 100% Hispanic-owned business, Group O was proud to partner with the Quad Cities River Bandits this baseball season to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino communities by sponsoring “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples”, Minor League Baseball’s (MiLB) “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series.
Meet The Latest Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week… Marnie!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This magical girl is ready to meet her furever family! She is a senior pitbull mix born in 2011. She is searching for a home with plenty of cozy blankets for her to lay on and cute plush toys for her to cuddle! We think she will do well in a home with kiddos 6+ and possibly other laid-back dogs. Although she still has some pep in her step, her ideal home would have little to no stairs. She is hoping to spend her golden years in a loving furever home where she can soak up plenty of love and snuggles! Can you find it in your heart to give our sweet senior girl, Marnie, a place to call home?
Rock Island’s Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “Cabaret”
The Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “Cabaret,” November 17-20, 2022. Set in 1929-1930 Berlin, the musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the Kit Kat Club and revolves around an. American writer’s relationship with Sally Bowles, a cabaret performer. The original Broadway production opened in 1966.
Quad-Cities’ First Free Public Library Celebrates Its 150th Anniversary
150 years ago, Rock Island citizens were eagerly awaiting the opening of the community’s first-ever truly free library on November 25, 1872. The Library will celebrate its 150th anniversary as the first library to actually open for business in Illinois with a community birthday party on November 10. The...
Joe Gatto Bringing The ‘Joker’ Out At Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Joe Gatto will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Friday at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Joe Gatto, a well-known comedian, actor, and producer, is best known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe who has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London.
Festival of Trees Parade Floats Into Davenport November 19
The largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest is BACK and better than ever!. Quad City Arts will fill the streets with music, fun, and excitement again this year for the 29th annual Festival of Trees Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 19 at 10am in Downtown Davenport!. Co-Title Sponsors: Arconic,...
Last Chance To Give Your Verdict On ’21 Angry Jurors’ At Moline’s Playcrafters Barn Theatre
It’s your last chance to give your verdict on Playcrafters Barn Theatre’s “12 Angry Jurors” by Reginald Rose with a stage version by Sherman L. Sergel and directed by Mike Schulz this weekend! The last shows are this weekend, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM. Sunday...
