Diddy Spends $5,000 a Day on Haircuts

Rapper and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has amassed a sizable net worth throughout his three decades in the music industry. With a massive personal fortune at his fingertips, Diddy is able to splurge on many of the finer things in life. This includes spending thousands of dollars a day to ensure his hair is just right.

Sean “Diddy” Combs | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Diddy is one of the richest men in hip-hop

According to ZogBlog , a publication by former Forbes journalist Zack O’Malley Greenburg, Diddy reached a big financial milestone in 2022: his net worth crossed $1 billion, putting him in an exclusive club of hip-hop billionaires. He’s the second-richest man in hip-hop today, following Jay-Z and his $1.5 billion net worth.

Diddy’s status as the second-richest man in hip-hop comes as Kanye West’s own net worth took a massive tumble. Following the end of his lucrative deal with Adidas following antisemitic comments in the fall of 2022, Kanye’s net worth plummeted from $1.5 billion to $400 million.

Diddy’s entry into the billionaires club is due to his many investments in various companies outside of music, including Cîroc vodka , his DeLeon tequila brand, and his Revolt media network.

Diddy’s daily haircuts cost $5,000

With so much money to his name, Diddy is able to do things like spend a lot of money on haircuts. In November 2022, he took to his Instagram Stories as he showed his personal barber tending to his hair, and revealed that a haircut’s starting price sits at $1,000.

“Oh yeah, so this just in, it’s $1,000 a cut,” Diddy said as his barber chuckled. “No, for real, this my barber, and I share him with the world and he’s one of the best, but it’s like I’m outside, outside, so it’s like I need my hair like done every five minutes.”

Diddy also shared that other people are welcome to hire his barber for their own haircuts if they have the money to pay for it. For him, that means $5,000 per cut.

“If you gonna pay that price, I can spare him,” Diddy said. “My daily price is $5,000, and I’m just telling y’all the truth. This my barber Marcus, I love you, brother. Don’t take nothing less than $1,000 from me. Know your worth, king.”

Diddy’s expenses include paying Sting for a sample

Diddy’s haircuts are just one of the big draws on his bank account every day.

In 1997, Diddy released “I’ll Be Missing You,” his ode to his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. with vocals from his wife Faith Evans and R&B group 112. The song samples The Police’s 1983 song “Every Breath You Take,” and because Diddy didn’t go through the proper legal channels to use the song, Sting rakes in 100% of the royalties the song earns. According to Celebrity Net Worth , Sting earns $730,000 a year, or $2,000 a day, off the one sample.

“I’ll Be Missing You” was certified three-times platinum, won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, and spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

