wach.com
Columbia Fireflies host first annual Christmas lights show
Friday night at Segra Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies hosted its very first holiday lights show and it’s something that will stick around for the season. “It’s kind of spectacular, there’s lights everywhere", said Ashley Hardey, who saw the lights for the first time. There...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Giving thanks turkey drive at Boss Tribe Fitness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need. Boss Tribe Fitness and Royalty Mobile Wash and Wax have partnered up to provide turkeys and other food items...
wach.com
More sunshine on the way, but South Carolina won't warm much!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll have more sunshine Thursday, but temperatures will struggle to heat up!. The air mass taking over for the end of the week and even in to the weekend is a cold one for this time of the year. Topping out in the low 50s,...
coladaily.com
20 holiday events happening across the Midlands
Residents from across the Midlands are gearing up for the holidays and there are so many ways to get in the holiday spirit than Santa has elves. Here's a look at some of the area's holiday happenings coming soon:. 1. Blythewood Artists Guild Holiday Market - 3 to 8 p.m....
'Once in a lifetime': SC dance team joining Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
IRMO, S.C. — The Dance Department in Irmo will be strutting to the Big Apple next Thursday for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lauren Metts owns the company and said, over the years, they've sent dancers about six times, but her experience with the parade goes back much further.
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
wach.com
"The Mighty Sound of the Southeast" gets new wheels
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina's "Mighty Sound of the Southeast" will be riding in style this weekend. Well, at least the instruments are. A local business has stepped in to help the musicians transport their instruments. "When they reached out, we were just happy to...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Jeffrey Lampkin’s Friendsgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is a week away, and all week long we have been sharing details about community events aimed at providing food and resources to families in need and the community in general. Serial entrepreneur and owner of Jeffrey Lampkin’s Country Boy’s Kitchen, Jeffrey Lampkin will be...
wach.com
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
wach.com
Dutch Fork High greenhouse getting renovation in team effort from school clubs
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands school's gardening program just got a boost of funding after needing some attention. This funding will help open up gardening to a bunch of school clubs and classes. For a little greenhouse at Dutch Fork High School, it's a story of redemption. "It...
WIS-TV
Families Helping Families 2022: Goal to help 4,000 families across the Midlands
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Sunday. Palmetto Pathfinder program aims to help veterans. Updated:...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local law firm and barbershop to give away 300 turkeys ahead of thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stanley Law Group in conjunction with Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop, announces it will donate 300 frozen turkeys to families in Richland County, South Carolina in time for Thanksgiving. This donation is a part of The Stanley Law Group’s ongoing mission to help build stronger communities.
abccolumbia.com
Seven-year-old twins’ lemonade business featured at Richland One schools
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two second-graders at Meadowfield Elementary School started their own lemonade business in 2020. Malia and Faith Jeffcoat, also known as “The Lemonade Twins” say they got their inspiration from social media. “We just watched some girls having a lemonade business on YouTube and...
wach.com
The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band of Distinction to perform in Macy's Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This Thanksgiving, million's are expected to watch one of the biggest parade's in the country; only this time, some familiar faces will hit the airwaves. Next week, More than 150 Benedict College musicians with the Benedict College 'Band of Distinction' will be taking their tunes...
wach.com
High School Football Playoffs Highlights and Scores
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — High school football teams all over the state battled it out for a spot in the Upper and Lower State Championships next week. For full highlights, click on the video at the top of the page. Here are the scores from Friday night:. 5A:. Dutch...
USC Gamecock
Game day traffic is frustrating for those who live around Williams-Brice: 'It's super inconvenient'
Many Gamecock fans are familiar with the congested traffic that surrounds Williams-Brice Stadium on game day, but people may not be aware of the complex process that keeps cars and people flowing — even if it is slowly. Scott Benson, a fourth-year political science student, has lived at Stadium...
WLTX.com
The Final Kill: How 'Pee Wee' Gaskins got the death penalty in South Carolina
"Pee Wee" Gaskins was 58-years-old when he was electrocuted in downtown Columbia, where Canalside now stands in the Congaree Vista. Here's why.
WLTX.com
With USC signing done, Milaysia Fulwiley can now focus on her senior high school season
CAYCE, S.C. — Last week, a huge weight was lifted off the shoulders of Milaysia Fulwiley when she announced publicly that she was signing with South Carolina. A week later, a very relaxed Fulwiley was part of the contingent of high school players who showed up at the Brookland-Cayce High School gymnasium for media day presented by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
wach.com
'Don't forget me': Local mothers behind bars pen messages to babies through lullabies
COLUMBIA, SC — For mothers behind bars, building relationships with their newborns, is a huge challenge. And now, through a special partnership with the State Department of Corrections and the University of South Carolina’s School of Music is bridging the gap. It was nothing but melodies at the...
The Daily South
South Carolina Man Uses Chick-fil-A Points To Buy 500 Chicken Sandwiches For Children’s Hospital
A generous South Carolina man is using his surplus of Chick-fil-A rewards points to donate 500 chicken sandwiches to feed patients and staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands, WIS-TV reports. “I‘m humbled that I’m able to put the points I’ve accumulated to good use by supporting our local children’s...
