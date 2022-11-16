ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Mobile sports betting officially launching on November 23 in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mobile sports betting has officially made its way into Maryland with an official launch date before Thanksgiving. BetMaryland.com confirmed Thursday with Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency director John Martin announcing the launch on November 23, 2022. This comes just one day after a unanimous vote...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Gas rates expected to rise to 'unsustainable levels,' report finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gas rates will rise to unsustainable levels as Maryland meets climate goals, a new OPC report finds. Maryland’s gas utility customers should prepare for gas utility rates to spiral upward, doubling or tripling 2021 levels by 2035, and, by 2050, potentially reaching levels more than 10 times higher, according to a study released today by the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Jerry Jones to retire

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Jerry Jones will retire in January, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday. Lt. Col. Roland Butler Jr. -- currently chief of the Field Operations Bureau -- has been named acting superintendent. “Maryland is fortunate to have the finest state police organization...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Wes Moore builds leadership team, announces additional members

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Wes Moore is preparing for office as the confirmed Governor-Elect of the State of Maryland. Friday, Moore named additional members of his leadership team marking his second leadership announcement this week, just one week after his historic election. The additional members of his senior leadership team...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Girl Scout cookies on sale now

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The annual Girl Scout cookie sale is underway in Central Maryland, benefitting youth programs and impacting the lives of scouts. Sisters and Girl Scout Entrepreneurs Xaviana and Dellalyn Leis tell us more.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Near record-breaking cold temperatures in Maryland this weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The state's cold trend continues into the weekend. Following a day in the 50s yesterday, today's high temperatures will be lower, only topping off in the mid 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. With winds factored in, it will feel more like the upper 30s.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy