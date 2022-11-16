Read full article on original website
Mobile sports betting officially launching on November 23 in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mobile sports betting has officially made its way into Maryland with an official launch date before Thanksgiving. BetMaryland.com confirmed Thursday with Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency director John Martin announcing the launch on November 23, 2022. This comes just one day after a unanimous vote...
Gas rates expected to rise to 'unsustainable levels,' report finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gas rates will rise to unsustainable levels as Maryland meets climate goals, a new OPC report finds. Maryland’s gas utility customers should prepare for gas utility rates to spiral upward, doubling or tripling 2021 levels by 2035, and, by 2050, potentially reaching levels more than 10 times higher, according to a study released today by the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.
Washington Commanders settle with Md. AG office over security deposit practices
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced a settlement was reached with the Washington Commanders over the team's security deposit practices. The team agreed to return the security deposits to fans and pay a $250,000 penalty. The team collected security deposits from season ticket holders and...
Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Jerry Jones to retire
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Jerry Jones will retire in January, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday. Lt. Col. Roland Butler Jr. -- currently chief of the Field Operations Bureau -- has been named acting superintendent. “Maryland is fortunate to have the finest state police organization...
Maryland Attorney on squeegee kid trial in adult court: 'Mosby office charging decision'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, a judge ruled that the 15-year-old squeegee kid accused of murder will be tried as an adult. Tavon Scott was to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for the case going to the juvenile system, but Circuit Court Judge Charles Dorset rejected the deal.
More than 600 abuse victims identified in state investigation of Archdiocese of Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's Office filed a motion Thursday to release a long-awaited report on child sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore dating back decades. The investigation identified more than 600 victims and said more than 150 priests were credibly accused of abuse, including 43...
PHOTOS: Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm brings portions of NY to screeching halt
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHAM/WUTV/TND) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm chilled large portions of New York Friday, with more than a foot of snow already on the ground by the morning. The massive storm has caused several airlines to cancel flights in and out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The...
Wes Moore builds leadership team, announces additional members
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Wes Moore is preparing for office as the confirmed Governor-Elect of the State of Maryland. Friday, Moore named additional members of his leadership team marking his second leadership announcement this week, just one week after his historic election. The additional members of his senior leadership team...
Girl Scout cookies on sale now
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The annual Girl Scout cookie sale is underway in Central Maryland, benefitting youth programs and impacting the lives of scouts. Sisters and Girl Scout Entrepreneurs Xaviana and Dellalyn Leis tell us more.
Near record-breaking cold temperatures in Maryland this weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The state's cold trend continues into the weekend. Following a day in the 50s yesterday, today's high temperatures will be lower, only topping off in the mid 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. With winds factored in, it will feel more like the upper 30s.
