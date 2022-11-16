Saints to sign running back David Johnson to practice squad

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints will sign veteran running back David Johnson to their practice squad, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.

Running back David Johnson (31) was a free agent this off-season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Johnson, 30, went unsigned this off-season. The seven-year veteran spent last season with the Houston Texans . He led the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in 2016 en route to All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Starting running back Alvin Kamara leads the Saints with 469 rushing yards this season. The Saints rank 15th in rushing yards this season.

Backup running back Mark Ingram missed the Saints' last two games due to a knee injury. Dwayne Washington is the only other running back listed on the Saints depth chart. The Saints released running backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore on Wednesday from their practice squad.

Johnson totaled 453 yards from scrimmage and a score on 99 touches in 13 games in 2021 for the Texans. He logged 1,005 yards from scrimmage and eight scores in 12 starts in 2020 for the Texans.

The Saints (3-7) will host the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in New Orleans.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com