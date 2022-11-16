ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints to sign running back David Johnson to practice squad

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints will sign veteran running back David Johnson to their practice squad, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ackGU_0jD4QLaB00
Running back David Johnson (31) was a free agent this off-season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Johnson, 30, went unsigned this off-season. The seven-year veteran spent last season with the Houston Texans . He led the NFL with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in 2016 en route to All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Starting running back Alvin Kamara leads the Saints with 469 rushing yards this season. The Saints rank 15th in rushing yards this season.

Backup running back Mark Ingram missed the Saints' last two games due to a knee injury. Dwayne Washington is the only other running back listed on the Saints depth chart. The Saints released running backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore on Wednesday from their practice squad.

Johnson totaled 453 yards from scrimmage and a score on 99 touches in 13 games in 2021 for the Texans. He logged 1,005 yards from scrimmage and eight scores in 12 starts in 2020 for the Texans.

The Saints (3-7) will host the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in New Orleans.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles Have Re-Signed Wide Receiver After Cutting Him

The Philadelphia Eagles changed their minds about Auden Tate. Two days after cutting him, the Eagles signed the wide receiver back to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released cornerback Mac McCain. Added to the practice squad before Week 1, Tate hasn't played for the Eagles this season....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver

Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022

Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins offensive coordinator listed as head coaching candidate

The Miami Dolphins have had a potent offense through the first 10 weeks of their 2022 campaign – they’re first under head coach Mike McDaniel. While it’s been the head coach and the players who have received most of the credit for their success, offensive coordinator Frank Smith brought a ton of experience in developing young talent to South Florida this offseason.
Yardbarker

Saints Sign Four Players To Practice Squad

Johnson, 30, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million. The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
479K+
Followers
68K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy