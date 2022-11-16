ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

‘I’m going to kill you’: Hospital worker grabbed pregnant woman, threatened her with knife, Clearwater police say

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
 3 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was accused of grabbing a pregnant woman and threatening her and her husband with a knife outside their home.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Clearwater Police Department, Philip Felix, 58, got into an argument with the woman and her husband at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The affidavit listed his employer as Morton Plant Hospital.

Florida man arrested after stealing 85 pounds of shrimp, deputies say

Felix was reportedly blocking the door and refusing to let them inside. Police said Felix grabbed the woman’s buttocks and tried to pull her inside the home, but her husband helped her break free.

Police said Felix brandished a “red kitchen knife” and waved it at the couple while saying, “I’m going to kill you.” The victims left the home and called the police.

Felix told police he only had a verbal argument with them and he was aware the woman was pregnant at the time of the incident.

Felix was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

