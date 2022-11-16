Read full article on original website
Related
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Man Wearing Nazi Armband Arrested Over Threat To NYC Synagogues, Police Say
A Glock 17 was reportedly seized during the investigation, along with a 30-round magazine and a large knife.
iheart.com
FBI, Air Force Raid Homes Of Man Who Operates Area 51 Website
A Nevada man who operates a website focused on Area 51 claims his homes was raided by the FBI and United States Air Force recently. Joerg Arnu told the Associated Press that federal investigators raided his homes in Las Vegas and the town of Rachel on November 3 during what he claimed was an attempt to muzzle him.
Comments / 0