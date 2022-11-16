ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend. Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about...
Sporting News

'Rome without the Colosseum' - Totti torn up about Italy missing World Cup 2022

Italy legend Francesco Totti expressed sadness about Italy's absence from Qatar 2022, suggesting the tournament would not be the same without them. Roma icon, Totti, has said that a World Cup without the four-time champions is like, "Rome without the Colosseum". Totti, who won the most coveted trophy in football...
The Comeback

The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The World Cup starts on November 20, and the biggest soccer stars in the world will be competing to make their country the best in the world for the next four years. The beauty of the World Cup is that because it’s played every four years, it’s so prestigious that it’s not guaranteed that a Read more... The post The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Who does Lionel Messi play for? What to know about soccer star's team at World Cup 2022

Few athletes quite captivate the senses like Lionel Messi. The diminutive magician slaloms through defenses like a spoon through a mug of piping hot tea, sending would-be tacklers strewn all along the surface. He's won it all at club level, including league title after league title with storied Spanish side...
Yardbarker

Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez: “Playing For Argentina With Lionel Messi Is A Dream, We Won Copa America For Diego Maradona”

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez feels that playing for the Argentine national team with legendary forward Lionel Messi is like a dream for him. Speaking Inter Media House, as reported by FCInterNews, the 25-year-old gave his thoughts on playing for his national side, including noting that the Copa America that they won in the summer of 2021 was dedicated to legendary Argentine and former Barcelona and Napoli forward Diego Maradona.
Daily Mail

Spain boss Luis Enrique says Lionel Messi missing out on winning the World Cup during his illustrious career would be 'unfair' and hopes Argentina win the tournament if his side fail to

Spain manager Luis Enrique has said it would be 'unfair' to Lionel Messi if the PSG star does not win a World Cup during his career. The tournament in Qatar will mark the legendary forward's fifth World Cup finals since he made his debut in the competition back in 2006, and the 35-year-old has confirmed that he will not take part in the 2026 edition.
Sporting News

How to fill out World Cup bracket 2022: Sample and tips to help you make the best picks

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events across the entire globe, and with those eyeballs comes plenty of fun and games!. One of the most enjoyable experiences for football fans is to fill out a full World Cup bracket and watch as your predictions come to life — or, more likely, watch them crash and burn! Both are fun, if you can try not to take your picks too seriously. The fun is in the thrill of the match, after all!
Yardbarker

Italy Coach Roberto Mancini: “Federico Dimarco Is In Form For Both National Team & Inter, He’s A Quality Player”

Italian national team head coach Roberto Mancini feels that Inter wingback Federico Dimarco is playing some of his best football at both club and international level. Speaking in a press conference following the Azzurri’s 3-1 win over Albania in a friendly, as reported by FCInter1908, the coach highlighted the form of both Dimarco and Napoli wingback Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Daily Mail

Planning on a long stay? Argentina and Uruguay each ship staggering 900 KILOS of meat to World Cup bases in Qatar, with South American carnivores putting traditional barbeques at heart of team-building

Argentina and Uruguay have flown in an astonishing 900 kilograms of meat in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. With barbeques, or asados, a key part of the culture of many South American nations, steps have been taken by the two countries to ensure their players and staff are as comfortable as possible in the Middle East.
Sporting News

When is England vs Iran at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time and odds

England, one of the favourites to go all the way in Qatar, kick-off their World Cup campaign with a tricky test against Iran. Having fallen in the semi-finals and final of their last two major tournaments, the Three Lions will be desperate to go one better and claim their first major trophy since 1966.

