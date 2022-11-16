Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
Sporting News
'Fake' fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: The claims, Qatar’s response and which supporters are travelling
More than one million football fans are expected to descend on a country with a population of less than three million as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, but organisers have been accused of paying ‘fake fans’ to attend the controversial event. Videos circulated on social media in...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend. Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about...
Sporting News
'Rome without the Colosseum' - Totti torn up about Italy missing World Cup 2022
Italy legend Francesco Totti expressed sadness about Italy's absence from Qatar 2022, suggesting the tournament would not be the same without them. Roma icon, Totti, has said that a World Cup without the four-time champions is like, "Rome without the Colosseum". Totti, who won the most coveted trophy in football...
The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The World Cup starts on November 20, and the biggest soccer stars in the world will be competing to make their country the best in the world for the next four years. The beauty of the World Cup is that because it’s played every four years, it’s so prestigious that it’s not guaranteed that a Read more... The post The 5 best players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Nike World Cup commercial 2022: Inside 'Footballverse' ad starring Ronaldinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alex Morgan and more
What would happen if we could bring the greatest footballers ever - all in their primes - onto one pitch to go head-to-head? That's the question Nike is asking in their latest World Cup commercial. Nike Football has become known for releasing special theatrical commercials before the World Cup. Previous...
Qatar World Cup: Start times for every match and how to watch
Everything you need to know to watch and follow the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including start times and TV and streaming information for every game.
Sporting News
Who does Lionel Messi play for? What to know about soccer star's team at World Cup 2022
Few athletes quite captivate the senses like Lionel Messi. The diminutive magician slaloms through defenses like a spoon through a mug of piping hot tea, sending would-be tacklers strewn all along the surface. He's won it all at club level, including league title after league title with storied Spanish side...
Yardbarker
Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez: “Playing For Argentina With Lionel Messi Is A Dream, We Won Copa America For Diego Maradona”
Inter striker Lautaro Martinez feels that playing for the Argentine national team with legendary forward Lionel Messi is like a dream for him. Speaking Inter Media House, as reported by FCInterNews, the 25-year-old gave his thoughts on playing for his national side, including noting that the Copa America that they won in the summer of 2021 was dedicated to legendary Argentine and former Barcelona and Napoli forward Diego Maradona.
Spain boss Luis Enrique says Lionel Messi missing out on winning the World Cup during his illustrious career would be 'unfair' and hopes Argentina win the tournament if his side fail to
Spain manager Luis Enrique has said it would be 'unfair' to Lionel Messi if the PSG star does not win a World Cup during his career. The tournament in Qatar will mark the legendary forward's fifth World Cup finals since he made his debut in the competition back in 2006, and the 35-year-old has confirmed that he will not take part in the 2026 edition.
From Neymar to Jesus, Brazil’s brilliant forwards can turn any match in Qatar
Reading the Brazil attacking options aloud would make any opposition manager feel a little nervous. Tite could start with Neymar, Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Raphinha and if things are not going their way he has Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo, Antony and Pedro in reserve. They will take some stopping in Qatar.
Sporting News
What does Tim Cahill do now? Why the former Socceroos, Everton striker is in Qatar for the World Cup
It can be felt in the air whenever a World Cup is approaching. When World Cup sticker books and wall charts fill the newsagents, memories of past tournaments are thrust to the front of football fans' minds. For Socceroos supporters, few memories play back sweeter than Tim Cahill's classic strike...
Sporting News
How to fill out World Cup bracket 2022: Sample and tips to help you make the best picks
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events across the entire globe, and with those eyeballs comes plenty of fun and games!. One of the most enjoyable experiences for football fans is to fill out a full World Cup bracket and watch as your predictions come to life — or, more likely, watch them crash and burn! Both are fun, if you can try not to take your picks too seriously. The fun is in the thrill of the match, after all!
Yardbarker
Italy Coach Roberto Mancini: “Federico Dimarco Is In Form For Both National Team & Inter, He’s A Quality Player”
Italian national team head coach Roberto Mancini feels that Inter wingback Federico Dimarco is playing some of his best football at both club and international level. Speaking in a press conference following the Azzurri’s 3-1 win over Albania in a friendly, as reported by FCInter1908, the coach highlighted the form of both Dimarco and Napoli wingback Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
SkySports
Frans Hoek interview: Netherlands goalkeeping coach on Louis van Gaal's last stand at World Cup in Qatar
The Netherlands squad selection has sparked debate in the build-up to the World Cup in Qatar. It is an eclectic mix that could only have come from the mind of Louis van Gaal. The mistake would be to think this means it is not going to work. "Louis has a...
Sporting News
Highest-paid soccer players 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe and the stars with the richest salary in football
Footballers salaries have been a source of fascination for decades, as the biggest stars on the planet have continued to command eye-watering wages. As the game has continued to expand across a global stage, the superstars of Europe's big hitters have seen their bank balances rocket up, with annual records consistently broken.
Sporting News
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing vs. Nigeria? Latest news ahead of Portugal World Cup tuneup match
Portugal take on Nigeria at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday to complete their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The three-time African champions will provide the 2016 European champions with a stern test ahead of their World Cup Group H matches against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. Fernando...
Planning on a long stay? Argentina and Uruguay each ship staggering 900 KILOS of meat to World Cup bases in Qatar, with South American carnivores putting traditional barbeques at heart of team-building
Argentina and Uruguay have flown in an astonishing 900 kilograms of meat in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar. With barbeques, or asados, a key part of the culture of many South American nations, steps have been taken by the two countries to ensure their players and staff are as comfortable as possible in the Middle East.
Sporting News
When is England vs Iran at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time and odds
England, one of the favourites to go all the way in Qatar, kick-off their World Cup campaign with a tricky test against Iran. Having fallen in the semi-finals and final of their last two major tournaments, the Three Lions will be desperate to go one better and claim their first major trophy since 1966.
Sporting News
Most World Cup games by player and manager: Who has the men's record for most appearances and matches coached in FIFA history?
Some people would argue that representing your nation in sport is the epitome of your career. So to have the chance as a footballer to represent your country at the World Cup is surely the single greatest achievement you can accomplish in the sport. The players and managers in the...
Comments / 0