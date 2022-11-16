Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksC. HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Beach woman caught with handgun in bag at Norfolk airport
Officers discovered the .380 caliber handgun in the woman's carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint.
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
Man injured in shooting, Richmond police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of one man earlier this week.
Timelapse: USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 13 months of industrial work
The aircraft carrier left the Norfolk Naval Shipyard on November 16, 2022, and repositioned to its home post, Naval Station Norfolk, in preparation for future sea trials.
Richmond residents say tragic dog attack could have been prevented
It's been over a week since a dog attack took the life of an 88-year-old Richmond woman and neighbors are concerned it could happen again.
Are convenience stores contributing to Richmond crime? These residents think so.
Community members in Richmond's Highland Park neighborhood have vocalized concerns about how they believe some of the convenience stores in the neighborhood are breeding grounds for crimes.
Norfolk International Airport opens new cell phone waiting lot
Norfolk International Airport just opened a new cell phone waiting lot for passenger pickup.
Police looking for missing Suffolk teen
Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/made-in-america-virginia-company-does-what-very-few-are-doing-these-days/. Drone...
First African American-appointed police chief in Norfolk dies at 78
The first African American appointed chief in Norfolk has died at the age of 78.
‘Those are the worst scenes involving kids’: Mass shooting suspect arrested, victims identified in Chesterfield County
Police have now identified the victims as 39-year-old JoAnna M. Cottle, 13-year-old Kaelyn M. Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey M. Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson L. Cottle. Police said JoAnna Cottle was the mother of the three children and all four victims lived at the residence.
Two people found dead in Hampton Friday night, police say
Police in Hampton are investigating after two people were found dead in Hampton Friday night. One man was shot while another was found dead.
Workers at multiple Starbucks across the DMV strike on Red Cup Day
WASHINGTON — On one of the biggest days of the year for Starbucks, workers at more than 100 U.S. stores, including some in the DMV, are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts...
VB Shotspotter detects hundreds of shootings, 25% had corresponding 911 call
News 3 Investigates looks at the impact of ShotSpotter helping curb gun violence in Virginia's most populous city.
Man dead following overnight shooting on E Washington St in Suffolk
Police say a man is dead following an overnight shooting in Suffolk.
Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the gunshot wound incident came in right after 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Drive. Police say a man has sustained a non life-threatening injury.
Why the UVA murder suspect failed a background check when trying to buy a gun
When Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. attempted to purchase a firearm from Dance's Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights in July 2021, the licensed dealer ran a background check.
Suspect looks directly into security camera during 7-Eleven robbery in Portsmouth
Police are now investigating after a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth was robbed early Wednesday morning.
Vehicle crashes into a Walmart in Suffolk
Suffolk Police evacuated a Walmart Supercenter after a vehicle struck the side of the store through the Home & Pharmacy entrance.
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
