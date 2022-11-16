Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Accelerate: Citizens Making Changes accepting pitches through Dec. 2
Individuals with visions to improve Northeast Ohio can apply before Dec. 2 to be part of Accelerate: Citizens Make Change, a civic pitch competition presented by Cleveland Leadership Center. The annual competition provides funding and networking that bring ideas to reality, according to a news release. It will take place...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beatrice Stone Yavne High School to host national convention
Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood, a division of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, will host the national Bais Yaakov Convention from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4. The convention will bring together almost 800 students from over 70 high schools across the United States and Canada, according to a news release. The convention theme is Sulam Mutzav Artza, Jacob’s ladder and its deeper message of growth and development.
Cleveland Jewish News
CSU removes slaveowner Marshall’s name from law school
The Cleveland State University board of trustees voted Nov. 17 to remove the name Marshall from its college of law due to the namesake’s slave-owning background, a move law school dean Lee Fisher and the school’s alumni are supporting. Named after former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John...
Cleveland Jewish News
WKYC, CJN’s Monica Robins receives Press Club of Cleveland’s Chuck Heaton Award
WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, received the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Press Club of Cleveland Nov. 16 at The City Club of Cleveland in downtown Cleveland. She was honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame...
Cleveland Jewish News
14th annual ‘Taste of Slavic Village’ celebrated
The 14th annual “Taste of Slavic Village” was held Oct. 26 at the Bohemian National Hall in Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Associate professor David Bernatowicz of Cuyahoga Community College presented a slideshow of the history and culture of Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Festivities included a 50/50 raffle, prizes and live musical entertainment.
Cleveland Jewish News
Attorneys can help navigate guardians through process
Many situations may warrant a need for an individual, and sometimes their estate, to be claimed by a legal guardian. Going through this process can be complex, so it may be wise to hire an attorney to assist in the proceedings. Adam Fried, partner at Reminger Co., LPA in Cleveland,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park commemorates Veterans Day
Menorah Park in Beachwood commemorated Veterans Day Nov. 11 with a community-wide celebration. Resident veterans were in attendance to be honored and several guests joined to voice their gratitude. Singer Debbie Darling kicked off the events at Menorah Park and Wiggins Place with performances of patriotic songs and other tunes...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood council revises amendment to hire law firm
After devoting four meetings, including a 90-minute executive session, Beachwood City Council had not taken definitive action as of Nov. 16 to authorize Mayor Justin Berns to engage Minc Law in Orange and on Nov. 15 voted to approve language of a significantly revised ordinance. Council president Alec Isaacson thanked...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pharmacist Cohen was mensch
Pharmacist Julian Cohen passed away last week. He was a mensch. In the late 1970’s, his Leader Drug store at East 9th Street and Rockwell Avenue was literally one of the few retail stores in Cuyahoga County open 24 hours a day. For years, on Christmas Eve, Julie would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 10,170 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 10,170 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,218,335, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 17. Ohio has an average of 158.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Greber, Isaac
Isaac Greber, beloved husband of the late N’omi Greber, passed away Nov. 15, 2022. Loving father of Rebecca and Lisa Greber. Devoted brother of Louise (Bernard) Londin. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Berkowitz-Kumin- Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Lake View Cemetery.
