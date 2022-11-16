ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

This Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta burglary suspect is accused of biting a dog as she fled the scene of the crime. Destiny Thomas, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a burglary at 2131 Walton Way, according to an arrest warrant. The warrant says that around 11:30 a.m. Sept....
Have you seen these 2 Augusta robbery suspects?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery. The “robbery by force” happened Thursday at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road. The suspects were identified as:. Joquel Downs, 28, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
Crash causes injuries to drivers on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car wreck on Mike Padgett Highway sent drivers to a hospital on Friday night. According to authorities, the call about the crash came in at 5 p.m. Upon arriving on scene, crews escorted injured drivers to the hospital.
Maryland Attempted Murder suspect shot during Burke County stand-off, used toddlers as human shields

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An Attempted Murder suspect from Baltimore, Maryland, was shot Wednesday night by members of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office SRT (Special Response Team) team after a nearly five-hour-long standoff. On Wednesday, November 16th, around 8:40 p.m., Deputies met with the victim, Rebecca Crews, at regarding a domestic violence incident where […]
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
Missing 24-year-old man found safe

#Update | He has been found safe. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 24-year-old Harold Marquis Bell was last seen on November 14th, at 9:30 PM near the Riverwalk in Downtown Augusta. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with white […]
Evans Elementary staff member resigns, charged for improperly restraining student

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An Evans Elementary staff member has been charged after reportedly improperly restraining a student. According to the Columbia County School District, administrators and the school resource officer responded to an incident on Nov. 10 where paraprofessional James Mock had reportedly used improper restraints to de-escalate a situation with a student. Officials contacted the student's parents and had the student evaluated by the school nurse. They say the student was not injured.
Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
Columbia County man gets 10 years in federal prison for drug activity

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug distribution. Bobby Lewis Sturkey, 51, of Harlem, was sentenced to 120 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Arrest made following Augusta murder

(AUGUSTA, GA) - A 25-year old Lincolnton man died from his injuries following a shooting on Friday night in Augusta. According to investigators, Quidarius Collins was struck at Norris Place Apartments, 1931 Murphy Road, and died at an area hospital. A suspect, Daniel Burke, also 25-years old, was detained at...
Man dead following shooting in Augusta; suspect arrested

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.The incident happened Friday, November 11, at Norris Place Apartments.Quidarius Collins, 25, of Lincolnton, was found shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.Daniel Burke is charged in connection with his murder.
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
1 person killed as gas leak spurs evacuation of James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at the James Brown Arena died after discovering a gas leak Friday night that led to the evacuation of the building and cancellation of a concert. The management of the arena issued a statement Friday night that “It is with deep sadness that we...
