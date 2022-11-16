Barron County election turnout high but didn't set record

Voter turnout for the midterm elections, with several high-stakes contests on the line, was high in Wisconsin and Barron County but didn’t reach record-setting numbers.

Barron County Clerk Jessica Hodek said that 20,248 voters cast ballots, which represents 73% of registered voters and 43% of eligible voters in the county.

“The entire state was anticipating a high voter turnout with this election,” she said by email. “The last similar election in 2018 (with the governor’s race) had a total of 18,675 votes cast in Barron County. The last presidential election in 2020 had a total of 25,469 voters.”

The clerk said everything ran smoothly on the county’s end, noting that was due in large part to the municipal clerks who run their elections and train their poll workers.

“The elections ran smoothly in our county due to their prep work and integrity with their election process,” she said. “The new machines that were purchased at the beginning of the year also made the end-of-night results much easier to reconcile.”

The Board of Canvass met on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Government Center to verify federal, state and county results.

Election night

The AP called the governor’s race for Gov. Tony Evers just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. With 98% of the votes counted he had 51.1% of the vote to challenger GOP candidate Tim Michels’ 47.9%. In Rice Lake, Michels came in ahead 1,682-1,571, and in Barron County also outshone the incumbent 12,246-7,552.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson declared victory over his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and will be heading back to Washington, D.C., for a third term. With 98% of the votes counted, he led Barnes with 50.6% of the vote to his opponent’s 49.4%. Johnson outstripped Barnes in Rice Lake 1,809-1,479 and in Barron County 12,928-7,121.

Incumbent Josh Kaul, a Democrat who battled Republican Eric Toney for the Attorney General’s office, received 1,539 votes to his challenger’s 1,751 in Rice Lake, and in Barron County got 7,490 to Toney’s 12,578. But statewide Kaul had 50.6% of the vote to Toney’s 49.4% with 99% of votes counted. Toney conceded the race shortly after 1 a.m.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called the race between Romaine Robert Quinn and Kelly Westlund for the 25th Senate District seat in northern Wisconsin with an estimated 86.61% of the vote counted. At that point Quinn, a Republican from Cameron, had 57% of the votes to 43% for Westlund of Ashland. In Barron County, results showed Quinn receiving 13,446 to Westlund’s 6,679 with all precincts reporting. In Rice Lake Quinn defeated her 1,904-1,406.

Republican Tom Tiffany was reelected to the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, defeating challenger Richard Ausman. According to the Associated Press with 90% of the vote count reported, Tiffany had 61.9% of the vote to Ausman’s 38.1%. Rice Lake voted in favor of Tiffany 1,812-1,483 and Barron County followed suit, 12,981-7,108.

Incumbent GOP Assembly District 75 Rep. David Armstrong had no challengers and received 2,351 votes in Rice Lake and 16,048 votes in Barron County.

County Contests

In Barron County races, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, on the Democratic ticket, ran uncontested and received 16,738 votes countywide and 2,758 in Rice Lake.

Also running unopposed was incumbent Clerk of Circuit Court Sharon Millermon, who received 17,056 votes countywide with 2,537 from Rice Lake.

Referendum

Voters in the town of Stanfold by a vote of 183-137 backed a nonbinding referendum to allow the sale of alcohol in the community.

“This referendum was just to get a feel of where the townspeople felt we should go,” Town Chairman Charles Nelson said. “We did have a vote at our annual meeting last spring, and that one was 16 against and five for it. And I felt we needed to take it to the bigger electorate.”

A Wisconsin Public Radio report said Sherry Timmerman Goodpaster and her husband opened Licks Orchard, Gifts and Music and wanted to make and sell wines.

According to Nelson, the Goodpasters have to come back to the town to get permission to manufacture, have a hearing with the county, and then go to the state for a license, which costs $10,000. Then they can come back to the town for another hearing.

“The ball is kind of in their court where they want to go from here,” Nelson said.