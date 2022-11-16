Read full article on original website
‘Warzone 2’ launch tainted by multiple bugs
The launch of Warzone 2 last night (November 16) has been anything but smooth, with players seeing bugs such as instant death and the “social” button directing back to the main screen. Under normal gameplay rules, when a player is downed in Warzone 2 they have a window...
Does ‘Warzone 2’ have Contextual Tap?
Warzone 2 is finally here, building on its predecessor while keeping certain mainstays in the rotation. You’ll recognise the core gameplay loop, as well as most of the weapons at your disposal. Beyond this however, there have been some significant changes, namely to the Gulag and Circle collapse systems.
‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls
As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
‘Overwatch 2’: Long queue times are because no one wants to play support roles, says Blizzard
The reason why there are long queues to play Overwatch 2 is because users are less keen to play support roles, developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed. In a development update published on Overwatch‘s official website, executive producer Jared Neuss said that queue times are “a very real, very consistent focus area for the team” and Blizzard is promising to make support roles more fun to address the issue.
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
Blizzard Entertainment to suspend game services in China
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be suspending most of its game services in China. The game developer shared the news in an official statement on Activision’s website, confirming that the suspension was due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase – the Chinese internet technology company that provided the online service for the games – on January 23.
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ preview: all of Firaxis’ best ideas tied in a superhero bow
In combat, Marvel’s Midnight Suns feels amazing. If you have any doubts about the card-based system, or how well Firaxis could bring the larger-than-life world of Marvel’s superhero pantheon to the gritty tactics of the XCOM series, it’s time to send them off to the Limbo dimension.
“Pacifist” ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ player reaches max level with zero kills
A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has managed to reach the maximum level in the game without killing a single other player. The player in question is YouTuber ThatFriendlyGuy who, true to his name, has embarked on a surprisingly pacifist approach to the game. ThatFriendlyGuy has achieved a somewhat unusual Call of Duty challenge, and has reached the game’s max level of 55 with zero kills to his record.
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2′ CDL Moshpit faces delays
Treyarch Studios has shared that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 CDL Moshpit is facing “a slight delay”. Posting the update to Twitter, the studio said that CDL Moshpit – which will include three modes, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control – would not be released today (November 17) as planned.
‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ co-creator Yuji Naka arrested over insider trading
Sonic The Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka was among three people arrested this week for alleged insider trading. While employed at Square Enix, Naka is alleged to have purchased 10,000 shares in Aiming Co after it had signed a lucrative contract to help create a Dragon Quest mobile game, before that information had been made public. Naka reportedly spent 2.8million Yen (£17,000) on the shares, but it has not been disclosed whether Naka sold them or not.
