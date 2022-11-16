Sonic The Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka was among three people arrested this week for alleged insider trading. While employed at Square Enix, Naka is alleged to have purchased 10,000 shares in Aiming Co after it had signed a lucrative contract to help create a Dragon Quest mobile game, before that information had been made public. Naka reportedly spent 2.8million Yen (£17,000) on the shares, but it has not been disclosed whether Naka sold them or not.

1 DAY AGO