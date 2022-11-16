Read full article on original website
Can you play Warhammer 40K: Darktide solo with bots? Not yet, but private matches are coming
Darktide's limited matchmaking options have a lot of players posting angry things on message boards.
NME
‘Pentiment’ director says game would not exist without Game Pass
Fallout veteran Josh Sawyer says his “niche” new game Pentiment would not exist without Xbox Game Pass. The murder mystery from Obsidian Entertainment released earlier this week on Game Pass for PC, console and cloud. According to game director Josh Sawyer, “I never would have proposed making Pentiment without Game Pass. Like, I literally just wouldn’t have done it. I just don’t think it would have been possible.”
NME
Ubisoft shares “early” concept art for ‘Splinter Cell’ remake
Ubisoft has shared a series of concept art for the upcoming Splinter Cell remake, with the company hoping the title will provide a “good foundation” for the future of the franchise. Last September, Ubisoft announced a remake of 2002’s Splinter Cell, with the company saying it was going...
NME
‘Warzone 2’ launch tainted by multiple bugs
The launch of Warzone 2 last night (November 16) has been anything but smooth, with players seeing bugs such as instant death and the “social” button directing back to the main screen. Under normal gameplay rules, when a player is downed in Warzone 2 they have a window...
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ players frustrated by Shoot House’s invisible walls
As part of its first major update, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has just introduced the Shoot House map. However, players are reporting issues with several invisible walls blocking projectiles across the map. The Shoot House map is a re-release of the original, which was introduced to Modern Warfare...
NME
Blizzard Entertainment to suspend game services in China
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be suspending most of its game services in China. The game developer shared the news in an official statement on Activision’s website, confirming that the suspension was due to the expiration of the current licensing agreements with NetEase – the Chinese internet technology company that provided the online service for the games – on January 23.
Polygon
World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and more pulled in China over Blizzard NetEase clash
Activision Blizzard and NetEase have severed a 14-year partnership, meaning that games such as World of Warcraft and Overwatch 2 will soon no longer be playable in China. A NetEase Games executive blamed “a jerk” in a personal post on LinkedIn on Wednesday. Activision and NetEase’s dissolved partnership...
NME
‘Overwatch 2’: Long queue times are because no one wants to play support roles, says Blizzard
The reason why there are long queues to play Overwatch 2 is because users are less keen to play support roles, developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed. In a development update published on Overwatch‘s official website, executive producer Jared Neuss said that queue times are “a very real, very consistent focus area for the team” and Blizzard is promising to make support roles more fun to address the issue.
NME
“Pacifist” ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ player reaches max level with zero kills
A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has managed to reach the maximum level in the game without killing a single other player. The player in question is YouTuber ThatFriendlyGuy who, true to his name, has embarked on a surprisingly pacifist approach to the game. ThatFriendlyGuy has achieved a somewhat unusual Call of Duty challenge, and has reached the game’s max level of 55 with zero kills to his record.
NME
Does ‘Warzone 2’ have Contextual Tap?
Warzone 2 is finally here, building on its predecessor while keeping certain mainstays in the rotation. You’ll recognise the core gameplay loop, as well as most of the weapons at your disposal. Beyond this however, there have been some significant changes, namely to the Gulag and Circle collapse systems.
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2′ CDL Moshpit faces delays
Treyarch Studios has shared that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 CDL Moshpit is facing “a slight delay”. Posting the update to Twitter, the studio said that CDL Moshpit – which will include three modes, Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control – would not be released today (November 17) as planned.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to find and evolve Dunsparce
Dunsparce gets a funky new evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and we show you how to get it in this guide.
Polygon
Sonic creator Yuji Naka arrested for insider trading
Yuji Naka, the co-creator of Sonic the Hedgehog and former head of developer Sonic Team, has been arrested for insider trading in Tokyo. The news, first reported by Japanese news site FNN, has been corroborated by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper in an English-language report. Naka is alleged to have bought...
Nintendo Download: The World of Pokémon Has Evolved!
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005454/en/ The Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games will be available on Nov. 18. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Moore Threads Chinese GPU benchmarked, beaten handily by RTX 3060
Nice hardware specs, but the software kinda sucks.
