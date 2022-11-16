A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has managed to reach the maximum level in the game without killing a single other player. The player in question is YouTuber ThatFriendlyGuy who, true to his name, has embarked on a surprisingly pacifist approach to the game. ThatFriendlyGuy has achieved a somewhat unusual Call of Duty challenge, and has reached the game’s max level of 55 with zero kills to his record.

15 HOURS AGO