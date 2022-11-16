Read full article on original website
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the child was shot in the eye...
Toddler shot in south St. Louis, in critical condition
ST. LOUIS – A toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The victim, a three-year-old boy, has been rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood.
Woman pepper-sprayed, but fends off would-be robbers in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two women, including one who was pepper-sprayed, fended off three would-be robbers overnight in St. Louis. The suspects approached both women around 10 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Laclede Avenue in the Central West End neighborhood. Investigators say the...
St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
Man shot, killed in Ferguson
FERGUSON (KMOV) -- Police officers found a man dead of a gunshot wound in Ferguson early Wednesday morning, police said. The Ferguson Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of Wiegel around 2 a.m. They do not believe the shooting was a random incident.
Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant home
A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant …. A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story …. A book with interviews and...
St. Louis couple says police never came after calling 911 for help
St. Louis leaders are looking to solve the problem. One couple says police wouldn't come out to an attempted carjacking after they called 911.
Police: Man stabs panhandler for using his ‘spot’ in St. Louis
A man stabbed a panhandler for using his "spot" Tuesday in St. Louis, police say.
Man shot, killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in St. Louis City.
I-Team: What's causing delays for suspected St. Louis police killer's trial?
ST. LOUIS — Alexis Bohannon does her best to keep dust from gathering on her husband’s pictures. From settling on a roomful of mementos and memorials honoring the sacrifice St. Louis Officer Tamarris Bohannon made in the line of duty. Now, she’s afraid it’s collecting on his murder...
Man dies following north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Wednesday morning. Before 11 a.m., St. Louis police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Aubert Avenue near Fountain Avenue. Once there, they found a man shot inside.
Three vehicle crash this morning in south St. Louis
This morning in North St. Louis, there was a collision involving three vehicles.
Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
One shot after teens accused of throwing bricks at cars in St. Louis
An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis, leading to a heavy police presence at the Homer G. Phillips Senior Apartments.
Residents link security videos to combat crime in their neighborhood
FOX 2 obtained home surveillance video of a gunman who police say was looking for potential carjacking victims in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood of south St. Louis just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Judge denies Missouri prosecutor's request to halt execution of man who killed Kirkwood police officer
Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection on Nov. 29. The 37-year-old killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.
Shooting unfolds as man tries to stop argument in north St. Louis
A man was shot overnight while he tried to stop two people from arguing in north St. Louis.
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
Person charged with evidence tampering in Ferguson homicide
FERGUSON, Mo. — A person is accused of tampering with evidence after a homicide inside a Ferguson home earlier this week. Janet House, 75, was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence in a felony after police said someone fatally shot Spencer Allen inside the home he shared with House.
2 men indicted on murder-for-hire charge for fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were indicted on Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting of a St. Louis man in April. The indictment says Ray Bradley, 44, and Moreion Lindsey’s, 32, conspiracy led to the death of Titus Armstead on April 21. It also seeks the loss of $332,000 seized as part of the investigation.
