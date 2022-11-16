ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield narrows search for next police chief

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield city officials have narrowed down their search for the city’s next police chief.

News Center 7 previously reported that 29 applications were submitted by the city’s deadline. Officials said three additional applications were submitted after the Oct. 28 deadline.

Bryan Heck, Springfield City Manager, said officials were pleased to receive as many application as they did.

“It wasn’t surprising to see the level of interest the applicants showed in joining our community. Springfield, Ohio is on the rise and other communities nationwide are taking notice. It’s exciting to see our community receive so much positive feedback,” Heck said.

Officials have narrowed their list of candidates down to seven:

  • Timothy Becker, deputy chief, Columbus Police Division
  • Robert Chabali, chief, Fairfield Township Police Department
  • Allison Elliott, captain, Springfield Police Division
  • Brian Johns, major, Dayton Police Department
  • Jennifer Knight, deputy chief, Columbus Police Division
  • Michael Kranz, captain, Springfield Police Division
  • Kelly Weiner, deputy chief, Columbus Police Division

Candidate interviews are currently being scheduled. After they’ve been conducted, four to six candidates will be selected to move on to an assessment center process conducted by Baker Tilly, a city consultant.

Current Chief Lee Graf announced his plans to retire at the end of the year in September.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

