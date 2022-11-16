Read full article on original website
Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case
FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
Michigan father accused of stabbing his son in the head and abdomen
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 68-year-old father stands accused of trying to kill his 35-year-old son following a verbal argument. According to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Richard Mayack got into an argument with his son, Vince. Mayack reportedly retrieved a knife, and the fight became physical.
The Oakland Press
Judge suppresses evidence in Danielle Stislicki murder case
An Oakland County judge has decided to suppress some evidence in the Danielle Stislicki murder case because of how it was acquired. In an opinion published Nov. 16, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen said evidence linked to a leaked polygraph administered to Stislicki’s accused killer Floyd Galloway can’t be used in his upcoming trial because it was obtained through a violation of attorney-client privilege.
The Oakland Press
Southfield woman facing 43 felonies, accused of tax-related fraud
The case against a Southfield woman accused of multiple fraud-related crimes was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Lori Deonne Bradford, 55, is charged with 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of using a computer to...
Saginaw man gets prison time for robbing man, 74, with boxcutter
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for breaking into an elderly man’s home and robbing him with a boxcutter. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Nov. 10 sentenced 43-year-old Michael A. Knights to 15 to 30 years in prison. Jackson gave Knights credit for 469 days already served.
Detroit News
Macomb man charged with domestic violence dies after fight with victim
A 36-year-old Bruce Township man facing a domestic violence case in court died Friday after a fight with the alleged victim, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported. Deputies responded to a call just before 10 a.m. from a resident in the Springbrook Estates mobile home park who said a man was bleeding and a child was screaming, officials said in a statement.
Saginaw man who faced 9 felonies after October shooting has case dismissed
SAGINAW, MI — Last month, Steven R. Adams was charged nine felonies stemming from a shooting. Now, a Saginaw man is in the clear after a judge dismissed the charges against him. The preliminary examination for Adams, 60, was to take place Wednesday, Nov. 16. However, when essential witnesses...
Four Flint abortion clinic protesters sentenced to 45 days in jail
FLINT, MI – Four abortion protesters – including one who had several fetuses at the home she was staying in Washington D.C. – were sentenced Friday for their roles in a protest at a Flint abortion clinic in June 2019. Matthew Connolly, Will Goodman, Lauren Handy and...
Children are losing their freedom for alleged school threats
Oakland County Court Referees heard two cases in one day, with serious consequences for children. Both were related to school threats
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
Criminal case dismissed against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny
FLINT, MI – A little over three years after a Genesee County District Court judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to justify embezzlement and obstruction of justice charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny, the former township official has again had criminal charges against him dropped.
wwnytv.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting child he met through Snapchat; other victims possible
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – Michigan authorities said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said...
candgnews.com
Woman sentenced to 10 years for drunken driving death
PLEASANT RIDGE — A Huntington Woods woman who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing the death of a Royal Oak man in a crash in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. Wendy Bass, 56, pleaded guilty Sept. 12 in the Oakland County Circuit...
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
Detroit News
Mistrial declared in murder case against accused Seven Mile Bloods leader Arnold
Detroit — A federal judge Friday declared a mistrial in the homicide case against Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists. Jurors deliberated parts...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County says 830 serial rapists found in 11,000 rape kits
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor said it had tested more than 11,300 rape kits that had been discovered 13 years ago. It took more than a decade of hard work by the prosecutor's office but those kits which were found in an off-site evidence warehouse back in 2009 are now all tested.
Mental competency exam ordered for body-armor clad man accused of assaulting woman
ANN ARBOR, MI – A knife-wielding man who was arrested wearing body armor in downtown Ann Arbor after allegedly slashing multiple tires on cars parked behind a business and attacking a woman has been referred to a mental health facility for evaluation. Javon Trevail Williams was ordered, Nov. 3,...
WNEM
Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells. Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate,...
Men tied to 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 11 still set to stand trial
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- Two Massachusetts men will be standing trial in Livingston County for their role in a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 Michigan residents, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Friday. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin, 54, will stand trial in the Livingston...
MLive
Comments / 2