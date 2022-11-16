Leica and Hodinkee Team Up for a Special-Edition Camera Inspired by Classic Dive Watches

Elegance, precision and longevity: These are just some of the qualities Lecia’s new camera has in common with a classic dive watch.

Designed in partnership with watch purveyor Hodinkee, the special edition is a riff on the Leica Q2 that pays tribute to well-loved dive watches with “Ghost Bezels.” This specific type of aluminum bezel has essentially faded over time to create a distinctive grayish hue. The new Leica Q2 “Ghost” sports a similar gray colorway that adds another level of sophistication to the design.

The newcomer is actually the successor to the Leica M10-P “Ghost Edition” that the duo unveiled in 2019. This time around, however, it’s the point-and-shoot Q2 camera that received the Ghost treatment. Shortly after its release, the innovative Q2 was named Best Camera in Robb Report ‘s Best of the Best awards in 2019.

The Ghost comes with a matching gray strap.

This particular Q2 is covered with gray leather that has been specially coated to protect the mechanics within from the elements. The top cover and lens are painted in subtle light silver, and the red Leica logo has been deliberately omitted to keep things monochromatic. Even the carrying strap was woven from gray yarn.

The Q2 has an incredible 28 mm prime lens.

Technically, the Ghost is identical to the Q2 serial model. The compact camera features a 47.3-megapixel full-frame sensor, lightning-fast autofocus (0.15 seconds), an incredible 28 mm prime lens and a high-resolution touchscreen. It’s capable of capturing gorgeous wrist shots—hey, there’s nothing wrong with showing off your Submariner—vacation pics and everything in between. It can also shoot 4K videos.

The camera sports a high-resolution touchscreen.

In addition, there are 150 special Ghost sets available. This Q2 variant sports imprinted Leica lettering on the top cover and two engravings on the display, which show the special serial number and set name. The set also features a silver thumb rest, a gray carrying strap and a certificate of authenticity.

The camera mirrors the silver hue of ghostly bezels.

The Leica Q2 Ghost will be available globally starting December 8 for roughly $6,200 (€5,950). The Q2 “Ghost” Set is now available exclusively on Hodinkee for $5,995.