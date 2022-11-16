How to ensure your new addition finds comfort. It is an amazing feeling when you bring a new cat or dog into your home, but it’s important to ensure your new friend is also comfortable with you and the new surroundings. Some animals may have endured abusive or neglectful backgrounds before being adopted, so they may need a little more time getting used to a new owner, other pets in the home and navigating new surroundings such as stairs (if they have never used them before) and a backyard or litter box location.

