New York City, NY

cityandstateny.com

No Gucci, yes homeless housing, in pending Innovation QNS deal

When she says mixed income, she means it. New York City Council Member Julie Won touted a tentative deal Thursday after a subcommittee voted to approve the Innovation QNS development in her Astoria, Queens, district. Won said she’s proud that it won’t just be a mall for the wealthy. “They have this vision of this beautiful luxury tower for folks and the rendering shows Chanel and Gucci,” she said of the development team. “Oh really? Let me make this mixed-use beautiful arts district be the safe haven for these homeless folks. So that’s what we’re doing.” Won pointed to an apparently since-changed promotional image of the project, featuring what looks like stores for the high-end brands. The Innovation QNS team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but Gucci or not, the renderings do look like an outdoor mall. Won said the deal isn’t done until she has formal commitments in writing, because “You just never know with these people,” but her support for the project seems imminent. “Everything I asked for, they gave to me,” Won said. “I just need it finalized on paper.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, New York (with Map & Photos)

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, suspension bridge connecting the boroughs of Staten Island and Brooklyn in New York City across the Narrows. The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. It is named after Giovanni da Verrazzano, an Italian explorer and the first European navigator to enter the Hudson River as New York Bay. Its construction ended in 1964 and from then until 1981, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world. It currently ranks seventh even though it remains the longest in the US It is famous for being the starting point of the well-known New York City Marathon, much of the maritime traffic that circulates between New Jersey and New York, passes under its structure. It carries about 200,000 vehicles per day. It is the work of civil engineer Othmar AmmannThis bridge was also helped build by mid-1930s boxer and heavyweight champion James Walker Braddock, better known as the Cinderella Man of New Jersey. It was opened November 21, 1964 (upper level) and June 28, 1969 (lower level) the bridge is maintained by MTA Bridges and Tunnels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss

Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Riders advocate for NYC transit service every six minutes

NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Waiting only six minutes every time you catch your bus or train is a dream to most New Yorkers, but transit advocates say it can be a reality. They’re pushing for big dollars in the state budget and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to make it happen. “We need six-minute […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing

Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informedinfrastructure.com

EW Howell Construction Group Completes 68,000-SF St. Johnland Assisted Living in Kings Park, NY

St. Johnland Assisted Living – Credit Giuseppe Iuliucci. (Plainview, N.Y.) – EW Howell Construction Group, one of the region’s leading builders, announces the completion of the new St. Johnland Assisted Living at 393 Sunken Meadow Road in Kings Park, NY. The two-story, 68,000-square-foot facility on Long Island’s North Shore offers 80 residential units and 100 beds.
KINGS PARK, NY
NY1

Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November

New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informedinfrastructure.com

DFI Educational Trust Awards Stanley Merjan and George J. Tamaro Civil Engineering Scholarships

Hawthorne, N.J.: Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, recently awarded scholarships from the Stanley Merjan City College of New York (CCNY) Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund and the George J. Tamaro Manhattan College Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund. The students were recognized at the 15th DFI Educational Trust Gala in New York on November 3.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

