ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 7

Terry
3d ago

oh I guess jimmy needs to raise money to pay all his taxes and court order fines that all are way over due.....lol

Reply
3
Related
WOWK 13 News

Good Day at 4: History of Pepperoni Rolls in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Most people who call the Mountain State “home,” can agree, the unofficial state food, is the pepperoni roll. Simply filled with cheese and pepperoni, the beloved treat is more than the sum of its parts. We sat down with the author of “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll,” Candace Nelson, who reveals […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meet the artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

West Virginia named top 10 state with friendliest neighbors

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A new study commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor, led by kindness.org revealed the states with the kindest neighbors in America and West Virginia is on the list! The study included asking 10,000 people, from all 50 states, which kind acts they would do for their neighbors. Overall, the study revealed a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show announces 2023 schedule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show has announced the dates for the 35th annual event on Thursday. Members of the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association conducted a news conference to release details about the 2023 show, which is scheduled for Jan. 20-22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
CHARLESTON, WV
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicks off Angel Tree Fundraiser

Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicks off Angel Tree Fundraiser. Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicks off Angel …. Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicks off Angel Tree Fundraiser. Ice Rink Opens at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. Ice Rink Opens at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. Murder In Mercer County. Gov....
WYOMING STATE
wchstv.com

Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the second day in a row Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,581, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

The Entire State of West Virginia Has Been Deceived

Morgantown, West Virginia – Ever since Neal Brown was named the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers back in 2019, the entire of state of West Virginia has been sold a big bag of lies. And unfortunately, West Virginia’s passionate, loyal population ate it all up and believed every word that was fed to them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Study: West Virginians are among the kindest neighbors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A poll of 10,000 people across the country revealed that West Virginia has the seventh kindest neighbors. The kindness.org study, which was commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor, surveyed people from each state to see which acts of kindness they would do for their neighbors. The southern hospitality really shined through, with […]
GEORGIA STATE
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy