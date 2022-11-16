Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Worcester Man Killed in Car Crash on I-495 in Bolton
WORCESTER - A 31-year-old Worcester man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on I-495 in Bolton on Monday morning. According to the Massachusetts State Police, around 10:35 AM on Monday, troopers from the Leominster Barracks responded to the crash in Bolton. The preliminary investigation shows a 30-year-old Chicopee...
thisweekinworcester.com
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas on Thanksgiving in Worcester
1. Shell - 466 Lincoln St. and Goldwaithe Rd. 2. Duquette's - 690 Grafton St. and Rudolph Street. 3. Prime Energy - 1310 Grafton St. and Southwest Cutoff.
thisweekinworcester.com
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - November 22
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing teen. Zulieka Rivera, 15, is 5'5" tall and has brown and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black slippers. Anyone with information about her location is asked...
thisweekinworcester.com
Holiday Travel Advisory: 1.3 Million Travelers in Mass.
BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) issued an advisory related to Thanksgiving holiday travel. Those travelling this week are encouraged to plan ahead, use available technology tools and resources to make informed decisions, and be aware of an expected increased in traffic on the roadways. According to AAA...
Five Juveniles Arrested in Auburn with Loaded Weapons After Police Chase in Worcester
WORCESTER - Five male juveniles were arrested in Auburn early Sunday morning following a police chase that started on Grafton Street in Worcester. Three loaded handguns were found in the vehicle. According to the Worcester Police Department, around 1:10 AM, an officer on patrol near Winter Street and Green Street...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Announces New Director of Public Health
WORCESTER - The office of Acting City Manager Eric Batista announced today that Soloe Dennis, M.S., M.E.P, will be the next Director of the Worcester Division of Public Health (WDPH) starting on Dec. 5. Dennis succeeds Acting Director Director Zachary Dyer, M.P.H., Ph.D. who has served in the role since...
Episode 8 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Gunned Down During Worcester's Fireworks,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 8of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every Tuesday...
24-Year-Old Man Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - The investigation into a hit and run that led to the death of Ghufran Mutar, 20, of Shrewsbury, on Saturday night, Oct. 29, resulted in an arrest on Monday. Westborough Police located the vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident on Monday, leading to the arrest of 24-year-old Jerry Santiago.
thisweekinworcester.com
Boulevard Diner, Café Neo Serving Free Thanksgiving Dinners
WORCESTER - An annual tradition continues in Worcester, as a pair of businesses are giving out free dinners on Thanksgiving Day to people in need. Boulevard Diner at 155 Shrewsbury Street will be shutting down at 11 AM and reopening during the afternoon to serve Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who may need one.
Worcester Prepares for Tropical Storm This Weekend
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks (DPW) is asking residents to be aware of potential problem areas near their homes as the city prepares for tropical storm Nicole to arrive in Worcester over the weekend. Residents are asked to be aware of storm drains...
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester
Make this month “No problem November” by finding ways to unwind after the work week!. Try something new this weekend, and find a fun, stress-free hobby. ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your guide to five fabulous events happening over the holiday weekend! Savor this Saturday and Sunday, and set time aside for self-care and relaxation.
Here are 12 Ways Worcester is Dealing with Rats, Rodents and other Nuisances
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Inspectional Services and Department of Public Works have provided updates on 12 ways the City is dealing with rats and other rodents. In January 2022, the Inspectional Services Department (ISD), the DPW and the city's Law Department issued 12 recommendations and proposed ordinance changes for dealing with rodents and rubbish in yards and on public ways.
Episode 7 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Found Frozen in the Trunk,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 7 of season 1 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Worcester Residents Asked to Clear Storm Drains Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
WORCESTER - The Worcester Department of Public Works is asking residents to clear storm drains and catch basins that may be covered with leaves to prevent localized flooding. The Customer Service line, which can be reached dialing 311 or 508-929-1300, will be staffed from 8 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, Nov. 12, to receive calls from residents who may need assistance or to report flooding, downed trees, or answer any questions.
68-Year-Old Man Arrested Police Chase in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police responded to a business at 360 Franklin St. on Tuesday, for a report of a former employee trespassing shortly before 4:20 PM. The David Clark Company is at 360 Franklin Street. The caller making the report reported that Alfred Miron, 68, of West Boylston, was urinating on...
Police Serve Warrant, Arrest Worcester Man on Gun, Drug Charges
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Vice Squad served a search warrant on Wednesday, leading to several drug and gun charges. Police served the warrant at a Millbury Street apartment at around 6:15 PM, leading to the discovery of:. 236.5 grams of cocaine. A loaded firearm with no serial number. Various...
Episode 6 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Murdered on the Eve of Escape,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 6 of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Smokestack Urban BBQ in Worcester's Canal District Announces Closing
WORCESTER - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street in Worcester's Canal District announced the restaurant is closing its doors on Nov. 19. The announcement, made on social media on Wednesday night, reads, "It's with a heavy heart that we are announcing our last day of service will be November 19th. We've had an incredible run here in the Canal District and would like to thank all our great customers and amazing staff! Come on in before we close and enjoy some great 'cue."
Worcester Man Pleads Guilty to Murder, Unarmed Robbery
WORCESTER - A local man has pleaded guilty in the murder of Vanessa Marcotte in 2016. Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 36, of Worcester, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charges, and 20 years for unarmed robbery. Colon-Ortiz will...
thisweekinworcester.com
