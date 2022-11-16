ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Worcester Man Killed in Car Crash on I-495 in Bolton

WORCESTER - A 31-year-old Worcester man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on I-495 in Bolton on Monday morning. According to the Massachusetts State Police, around 10:35 AM on Monday, troopers from the Leominster Barracks responded to the crash in Bolton. The preliminary investigation shows a 30-year-old Chicopee...
BOLTON, MA
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - November 22

In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
WORCESTER, MA
Holiday Travel Advisory: 1.3 Million Travelers in Mass.

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) issued an advisory related to Thanksgiving holiday travel. Those travelling this week are encouraged to plan ahead, use available technology tools and resources to make informed decisions, and be aware of an expected increased in traffic on the roadways. According to AAA...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Announces New Director of Public Health

WORCESTER - The office of Acting City Manager Eric Batista announced today that Soloe Dennis, M.S., M.E.P, will be the next Director of the Worcester Division of Public Health (WDPH) starting on Dec. 5. Dennis succeeds Acting Director Director Zachary Dyer, M.P.H., Ph.D. who has served in the role since...
WORCESTER, MA
Boulevard Diner, Café Neo Serving Free Thanksgiving Dinners

WORCESTER - An annual tradition continues in Worcester, as a pair of businesses are giving out free dinners on Thanksgiving Day to people in need. Boulevard Diner at 155 Shrewsbury Street will be shutting down at 11 AM and reopening during the afternoon to serve Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who may need one.
WORCESTER, MA
5 Great Ways to Spend Your Weekend in Worcester

Make this month “No problem November” by finding ways to unwind after the work week!. Try something new this weekend, and find a fun, stress-free hobby. ThisWeekinWorcester.com has your guide to five fabulous events happening over the holiday weekend! Savor this Saturday and Sunday, and set time aside for self-care and relaxation.
WORCESTER, MA
Here are 12 Ways Worcester is Dealing with Rats, Rodents and other Nuisances

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Inspectional Services and Department of Public Works have provided updates on 12 ways the City is dealing with rats and other rodents. In January 2022, the Inspectional Services Department (ISD), the DPW and the city's Law Department issued 12 recommendations and proposed ordinance changes for dealing with rodents and rubbish in yards and on public ways.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Residents Asked to Clear Storm Drains Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

WORCESTER - The Worcester Department of Public Works is asking residents to clear storm drains and catch basins that may be covered with leaves to prevent localized flooding. The Customer Service line, which can be reached dialing 311 or 508-929-1300, will be staffed from 8 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, Nov. 12, to receive calls from residents who may need assistance or to report flooding, downed trees, or answer any questions.
WORCESTER, MA
Smokestack Urban BBQ in Worcester's Canal District Announces Closing

WORCESTER - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street in Worcester's Canal District announced the restaurant is closing its doors on Nov. 19. The announcement, made on social media on Wednesday night, reads, "It's with a heavy heart that we are announcing our last day of service will be November 19th. We've had an incredible run here in the Canal District and would like to thank all our great customers and amazing staff! Come on in before we close and enjoy some great 'cue."
WORCESTER, MA
