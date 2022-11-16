Read full article on original website
Here are the Dems who benefited from the left-wing PAC that FTX funneled $27M through
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, was a major contributor to Democratic candidates during the midterm election cycle, funneling most of his donations through a little-known political action committee (PAC). Overall, in 2021 and 2022, Bankman-Fried donated approximately $38 million to various candidates and PACs, mainly giving...
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Lauren Boebert 'Victory' Saves Republicans From Colossal Embarrassment
Lauren Boebert has declared victory in her House re-election campaign, though a recount looks almost certain.
Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast
Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Florida Lake
If you've lived in Florida most of your life, you're probably familiar with Lake Okeechobee, the second-largest body of fresh water in the entire United States. Lake Okeechobee is nearly 30 miles wide and has become a prized fishing and vacation spot in the southwestern corner of the state.
Democrats gain three trifectas, Republicans lose one in 2022 elections
As a result of the 2022 elections, there will be at least 22 Republican trifectas, 17 Democratic trifectas, and 10 divided governments where neither party had trifecta control. Alaska’s trifecta status remains unclear. Before the election, Alaska was under divided government. State government trifecta is a term to describe...
Texas Democrats ask feds to ‘intervene’ against Greg Abbott’s ‘invasion’ declaration
Six House Democrats from Texas called on the Biden administration to exercise federal authority against GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration of an “invasion” at the U.S.-Mexico border. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Thursday, the Democrats said...
Congress is divided. Here’s where it may not be.
With Democrats holding onto the Senate and Republicans officially set to control the House, congressional discord and stagnation may seem inevitable over the next two years — to say nothing of intraparty squabbles. The GOP, after all, has already charted a course to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda, from...
Georgia Gov. Kemp campaigns for Herschel Walker: 'We cannot rest on our laurels'
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned for GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker, telling the crowd the election will come down to which side wants it more.
Video: Hawaii DOT Talks Transportation Resiliency
AASHTO’s Transportation TV interviewed Edwin Sniffen, Hawaii DOT deputy director for highways, as part of its “2 Minute State DOT Update” video news series that illustrates how state departments of transportation build, maintain, and improve America’s multimodal transportation network. During the interview, Sniffen explained what making...
Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
Federal Judge Rules Florida Non-Partisan Elections Statute A Violation Of Free Speech
A U.S. District Judge has struck down as unconstitutional Florida Statute Article 9, Chapter 106, Section 143(3). The statute prohibits school board and other non-partisan election candidates from disclosing their political party affiliations during election campaigns. The complaint was lodged in 2018 with the Florida
GOP Crushes State Regulator Races And Strengthens Grip Over Nation’s Energy Future
But clean-energy advocates say it’s not all bad news, and that some key renewable projects could still go ahead.
The National Mall Is Full — And It’s Driving Congress Nuts
In the age of identity-focused museums, a spot on the National Mall is a sign of inclusion. But what happens when the space is full?
Democracy haters aren’t going away. They’re digging in.
The midterm elections this month brought widespread failure to election deniers on the ballot. The most toxic of these dishonest Republicans all went down in stinging losses. Losers included: Governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem in Arizona. Secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant in Nevada. Governor candidate Tudor Dixon and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo in Michigan. Governor candidate Doug Mastriano in […] The post Democracy haters aren’t going away. They’re digging in. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Documents show DeSantis administration coordinating before migrant flights
The flights sparked backlash from democrats and a criminal investigation in the San Antonio area of Texas.
