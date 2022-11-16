ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

rigzone.com

Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast

Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

Congress is divided. Here’s where it may not be.

With Democrats holding onto the Senate and Republicans officially set to control the House, congressional discord and stagnation may seem inevitable over the next two years — to say nothing of intraparty squabbles. The GOP, after all, has already charted a course to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda, from...
OREGON STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

Video: Hawaii DOT Talks Transportation Resiliency

AASHTO’s Transportation TV interviewed Edwin Sniffen, Hawaii DOT deputy director for highways, as part of its “2 Minute State DOT Update” video news series that illustrates how state departments of transportation build, maintain, and improve America’s multimodal transportation network. During the interview, Sniffen explained what making...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Texas governor wants to deploy gunboats on Mexico border with emergency 'invasion' powers

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he intends to deploy gunboats to the Mexico border, invoking an “invasion” clause under the US and Texas constitutions in order to escalate border security efforts. “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border,” Mr Abbot said in a statement. “You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe and protect against an invasion of the southern border. “He added: “I order you to use all resources and tools available to repel immigrants from attempting to cross illegally,...
TEXAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Democracy haters aren’t going away. They’re digging in.

The midterm elections this month brought widespread failure to election deniers on the ballot. The most toxic of these dishonest Republicans all went down in stinging losses. Losers included: Governor candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem in Arizona. Secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant in Nevada. Governor candidate Tudor Dixon and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo in Michigan. Governor candidate Doug Mastriano in […] The post Democracy haters aren’t going away. They’re digging in. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GEORGIA STATE

