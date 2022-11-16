Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Will Offer Free Meals During Fall Break
Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations. “It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”
North Texas restaurant delivering Thanksgiving meals for seniors
A restaurant in North Texas is teaming with local police and firefighters to deliver Thanksgiving meals to people who may not have anyplace else to go next week. Jared Chenevert owns Bearded Chef in Cedar Hill.
Lone Star CASA receives fall pumpkin donation for Rockwall, Kaufman County children
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) Lone Star CASA hosted a pumpkin drive this past month for children in Rockwall & Kaufman County involved in the child welfare system. The drive was successful, and the community provided pumpkins & decorating kits to CASA, which allowed the kids to participate in painting & decorating pumpkins with their CASA volunteers.
iheart.com
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about the dinner. Some people may be looking for alternative dinner options this year, and there are tons of restaurants across the city that are willing to cook for you. Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the...
Dallas drive-thru donation event to bring coats, pants, blankets for homeless people
DALLAS — You probably don't need me to tell you this.... but it is COLD outside. While a lot of us are able to stay warm, we pass by people every day who aren't as fortunate. The OurCalling homeless ministry in Dallas is calling on residents to swing on...
Rockwall Community Band to present free Christmas concert
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 18, 2022) Don’t miss the Rockwall Community Band Christmas Concert set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at First United Methodist Church Rockwall, 1200 E. Yellowjacket Lane. Admission is free! Directed by Mike McGill and Lewis Phelps.
Get your tickets now for Heath Holiday Tour Dec. 1-2
HEATH, TX (Nov. 18, 2022) Ring in the holiday season by joining the community in this great tradition. The annual Heath Holiday Home Tour will be held Thursday, December 1, 5:30 – 8:00 pm and Friday, December 2, 10:00 – 2:00 pm. Thanks to generous Heath homeowners, Rockwall-Heath...
There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree
If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
Several Plano facilities to close for Thanksgiving
Several city of Plano facilities will close for Thanksgiving. (Community Impact staff) The city of Plano will operate on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving, according to the city’s website. Trash and recycling collection scheduled for Nov. 24 will occur Nov. 25, while several city facilities will close for the...
CandysDirt.com
Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home
Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
Newcomers luncheon to feature holiday performance by Garland Symphony
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) Rockwall County Newcomers & Friends will host a luncheon program featuring a holiday performance by The Garland Symphony from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Occasions at Stone River in Royse City. For luncheon reservations, please RSVP by Monday, Nov. 28. Rockwall...
Stepping out in style with Friends
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) What a treat it was to be invited to today’s Holiday Fashion Show and Luncheon presented by Bella’s House and Friends of the Rockwall County Library!. Moderated by Debbie Deitelbaum, the sold-out, seasonal showcase held in the Rockwall County Library’s Community Room featured...
advocatemag.com
Teachers to wear purple in memory of Shauna Schultz
Lake Highlands area teachers, parents and students are in mourning this week after the death of Shauna Schultz Tuesday. Schultz began her teaching career at White Rock Elementary and moved to LHE in 2013. Schultz was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2016, and she underwent chemotherapy, dialysis and other treatments...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Mobile food pantry returns to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Rockwall Nov. 15
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has a Catholic Charities Dallas mobile community food pantry every third Tuesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. The next date for the mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is Nov. 15. Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food items are provided at no cost.
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
Toy Drive & Car Show coming Dec. 3 to Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 14, 2022) For the 12th consecutive year, Rockwall resident Ara Mata is hosting a toy drive benefiting Rockwall Couty foster children. This year’s event, sponsored by Military Plumbing, is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever – with a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend Drive in Rockwall.
