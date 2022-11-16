Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations. “It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO