Rockwall County, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Will Offer Free Meals During Fall Break

Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations. “It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Get your tickets now for Heath Holiday Tour Dec. 1-2

HEATH, TX (Nov. 18, 2022) Ring in the holiday season by joining the community in this great tradition. The annual Heath Holiday Home Tour will be held Thursday, December 1, 5:30 – 8:00 pm and Friday, December 2, 10:00 – 2:00 pm. Thanks to generous Heath homeowners, Rockwall-Heath...
HEATH, TX
Narcity USA

There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree

If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home

Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Stepping out in style with Friends

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) What a treat it was to be invited to today’s Holiday Fashion Show and Luncheon presented by Bella’s House and Friends of the Rockwall County Library!. Moderated by Debbie Deitelbaum, the sold-out, seasonal showcase held in the Rockwall County Library’s Community Room featured...
ROCKWALL, TX
advocatemag.com

Teachers to wear purple in memory of Shauna Schultz

Lake Highlands area teachers, parents and students are in mourning this week after the death of Shauna Schultz Tuesday. Schultz began her teaching career at White Rock Elementary and moved to LHE in 2013. Schultz was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2016, and she underwent chemotherapy, dialysis and other treatments...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Toy Drive & Car Show coming Dec. 3 to Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 14, 2022) For the 12th consecutive year, Rockwall resident Ara Mata is hosting a toy drive benefiting Rockwall Couty foster children. This year’s event, sponsored by Military Plumbing, is gearing up to be bigger and better than ever – with a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend Drive in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

