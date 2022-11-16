Read full article on original website
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
3 Cubs trades to find a first baseman for the 2023 season
If the Chicago Cubs fail to sign a free agent first baseman, they could look at the trade market for some answers. Anthony Rizzo won’t be starting on Opening Day for the Chicago Cubs. He is back with the New York Yankees. The Cubs have a free agent market...
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Aaron Judge instagram post and reported offer sends Yankees fans into a frenzy
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge thanked fans after winning his AL MVP award. Is he on his way out, or is this a sign he’s coming back?. A social media post in itself is innocent enough. Despite the messaging that’s often behind these posts, fans and pundits alike can often read a little too much into them.
Christian Vázquez rumors: Ex-Red Sox catcher has interest from Cubs (report)
The Cubs have interest in former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez, according to a report from The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney. Sharma and Mooney wrote that the Cubs “are expected to add a veteran catcher” and “names such as Christian Vázquez and Omar Narvárez have been discussed internally.”
Yardbarker
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Cubs Would Be Interested If Non-Tendered By Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a tough decision to make on the future of their center field position with Cody Bellinger entering his final year of being eligible for salary arbitration. After consecutive poor seasons and James Outman waiting to take on an everyday role, the Dodgers may decide to...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Extensions for Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ?
With free agency in full swing, It's good to hear that the Chicago Cubs not only are being active in the free-agent market but are also looking to extend some of their current core this winter. Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported that extension talks will take place this offseason between the Cubs and both Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ.
Latest Braves report is bad news for Dansby Swanson chase
The Braves have started training their shortstop in the making, Vaughn Grissom, just in case Dansby Swanson leaves in free agency. In back-to-back offseasons, Atlanta could lose Freddie Freeman and now Dansby Swanson, both of whom were instrumental in their 2021 World Series run. Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, of course.
Kenley Jansen could have an unlikely new home with former rival
Former Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has received some interest from the San Francisco Giants in free agency. The Giants are expected to be big spenders in this year’s free-agent market, having already been linked to the likes of Aaron Judge. While Judge is the biggest offseason prize San Francisco could land, they also need to upgrade their bullpen.
Jacob deGrom’s asking price may be out of even Steve Cohen’s comfort zone
The New York Mets would love to bring back ace starter Jacob deGrom, but doing so would cost them a pretty penny. Can they afford him?. In theory, Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball so, yes, New York can afford to bring back Jacob deGrom, regardless of the asking price. But, the issue in this case is more about how high Cohen is willing to go, rather than if he has the money stowed away somewhere.
Cubs Non-Tender Three Players Ahead of MLB Deadline
The Chicago Cubs had some tough decisions to make as they non-tendered three players on Friday.
Cubs Part Ways With Brailyn Marquez, Their Former Top Prospect
Cubs part ways with former top prospect Marquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are parting ways Brailyn Marquez, the hard-throwing lefty and their former top prospect. The Cubs non-tendered Marquez on Friday — the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract — making him...
Chicago Cubs News: Rafael Ortega and Brailyn Marquez non-tendered
The Chicago Cubs cleared 3 spots from their 40-man roster on Friday night as the team announced that outfielder Rafael Ortega, LHP Brailyn Marquez, and RHP Alexander Vizcaino were non-tendered by the organization as the North Siders faced the deadline to tender contracts to players on their 40-man roster that did not have a guaranteed deal for the 2023 season.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Pair of White Sox FAs may be targeted
The Major League Baseball deadline for teams to tender contracts to players on their 40-man roster without guaranteed deals for the 2023 season passed on Friday and the Chicago Cubs saw a new wave of players hit the free agent market. Naturally, for the Cubs, all eyes are on Cody Bellinger as the Los Angeles Dodgers elected not to tender a contract to the 2019 National League MVP, thus, making Bellinger a free agent. Bellinger has been at the top of the Cubs' wish list this offseason in terms of filling their centerfield needs.
Chicago Cubs prospects: Hoping for better farm health in 2023
There was a lot of positive development from the Chicago Cubs farm system in 2022. After spending several years post-2016 as one of the lower-ranked farms in baseball, it has risen in the rankings drastically over the past year or so with its collection of young talent. However, there were some notable bumps in the road last year among the top prospects, as a number of them suffered significant injuries.
What happened to Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball? He doesn’t want it
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history over the regular season, but he’s not interested in buying the ball he did so with. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke a 61-year-old AL record when he hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 season, one of the most exciting moments of the regular season. Though having possession of the ball that broke that record would be meaningful, Judge isn’t particularly interested in dishing out the money for it.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cody Bellinger reaches free agency
The Chicago Cubs' primary centerfield target, Cody Bellinger, has officially reached free agency as the Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to non-tender the 2019 National League MVP. Entering the non-tender deadline on Friday, there was a possibility that the Dodgers may look to trade Bellinger ahead of the non-tender deadline at 7 pm CT on Friday night. Instead, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal confirmed that Bellinger will be non-tendered.
Cubs going all-in on Matt Mervis would be wildly irresponsible
The Cubs definitely have a hole to fill at the first base position, but relying solely on Matt Mervis would not be an intelligent baseball decision. There are multiple first base free agents the team can sign that would make an impact in the lineup - including José Abreu, Josh Bell and Trey Mancini. Before going into that, let's take a look at Matt Mervis.
MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has failed to follow through on some comments he made about the Chicago Cubs' bid for an All-Star Game at Wrigley Field.
