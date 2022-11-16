Coveted Class of 2023 Guard Isaiah Collier Announces Decision

Collier picked from a final list of USC, Cincinnati, Michigan and UCLA.

Throughout his recruitment, Isaiah Collier has consistently maintained that he would make his college decision based on which coaching staff he connected with the most.

“I want to be close with the whole staff too,” Collier told Sports Illustrated in October in an exclusive look into his decision-making process. “Everyone.”

In the end, he stuck to that criteria.

On Wednesday, the final day of the NCAA basketball early signing period, the top point guard in the class of 2023 announced his commitment to USC next season. His final list also included UCLA, Cincinnati and Michigan.

“I just knew that it was the best decision,” Collier tells Sports Illustrated . “I have the best relationship with Coach (Andy) Enfield and his whole staff. It’s like a family there, and that’s the situation that I wanted to be in. Plus, it’s got great academics and that’s something that’s really important to me too.”

Collier will add a dominant floor general to Andy Enfield's offense. Courtesy of the Collier family

Collier has drawn comparisons to Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul because of his three-level scoring ability and the way he tactically dismantles the opposition in a multitude of ways on the offensive end. Collier’s IQ reads off the charts, and he’s a capable on-ball defender who patrols passing lanes like a seasoned cornerback.

“I don’t think I’m on (Chris’s) level, but I’m trying to get there,” Collier says. “He’s one of the best to play the position, so that’s a big compliment. He’s a winner.”

In that regard, Collier is a chip off the old block.

In the past three years, Collier has led Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) to two state titles. This past summer, he dominated the Nike EYBL, averaging 19 points and 6.5 assists a game, and then capped things off with back-to-back MVP appointments at the Steph Curry Camp and the Under Armour Elite 24.

That resume makes him a strong contender for the top spot in the SI99 basketball recruiting rankings for 2023, which will be unveiled next month.

Collier joins his teammate Arrinten Page and Silas Demary Jr. to form USC’s 2023 haul to this point.

“I’m just happy to have this decision done,” Collier says. “Now, I can get back to work. That’s what I put everything into. That’s what gotten me to this point, and that’s what’s gonna take me where I want to go.”

