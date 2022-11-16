ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Washington Examiner

New Louisiana natural gas export facility gains FERC approval

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the first new major liquefied natural gas project in more than two years on Thursday, a win for the sector and for customers in Europe craving more U.S. shipments. FERC, which consists of three Democratic and two Republican commissioners, voted unanimously to approve Commonwealth...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Projected to Add 3,500 Oil and Gas Jobs Next Year

Louisiana's Oil and Gas industry could be on the brink of a shot in the arm as opposed to a punch in the face, which is what the oil patch in The Boot has experienced over the past few years. A study published by the LSU Center for Energy Studies suggests that more than 3,500 jobs in that industry could be coming back by as soon as the second quarter of next year.
LOUISIANA STATE
rigzone.com

Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe

Global markets are going to have to wait at least two more years before any new LNG supplies from the U.S. come online. — It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
US News and World Report

Green Groups Sue Louisiana Over Venture Global LNG Permit Exemption

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three environmental groups have sued the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources for exempting Venture Global LNG from needing an environmental permit to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, the organizations said on Wednesday. The Deep South Center for Environmental Justice (DSCEJ), Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling

The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment. Land managers have scheduled two public meetings next week to take comments on the assessment made public Thursday. The withdrawal plan was first outlined by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 2021 in response to the concerns of Native American tribes in New Mexico and Arizona that development was...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future

Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

HeySoCal

Big oil companies are selling their wells. Some worry taxpayers will pay to clean them up.

This story was originally published by ProPublica. The price of oil produced in California this year reached its highest level in a decade. President Joe Biden is releasing millions of barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep prices in check. And fossil fuel companies’ earnings are so high that Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for a windfall tax on their profits.
CALIFORNIA STATE

