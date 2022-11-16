Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
New Louisiana natural gas export facility gains FERC approval
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the first new major liquefied natural gas project in more than two years on Thursday, a win for the sector and for customers in Europe craving more U.S. shipments. FERC, which consists of three Democratic and two Republican commissioners, voted unanimously to approve Commonwealth...
Louisiana Projected to Add 3,500 Oil and Gas Jobs Next Year
Louisiana's Oil and Gas industry could be on the brink of a shot in the arm as opposed to a punch in the face, which is what the oil patch in The Boot has experienced over the past few years. A study published by the LSU Center for Energy Studies suggests that more than 3,500 jobs in that industry could be coming back by as soon as the second quarter of next year.
Is Joe Biden to Blame for the Diesel Shortage?
Republican lawmakers are saying the White House is to blame for low diesel inventories. But is it Biden's fault?
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Reopening of exploded Freeport LNG export plant delayed, raising global prices
The restart of operations at the second-largest U.S. natural gas export facility is expected to be delayed through at least December, curtailing supplies to Europe and Asia at the start of the winter and raising prices for gas abroad.
rigzone.com
Race Is On to Be Next Big USA Supplier of LNG to Europe
Global markets are going to have to wait at least two more years before any new LNG supplies from the U.S. come online. — It’s been eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending global commodity prices soaring and forcing energy-ravenous countries into a mad competitive dash to secure new fuel sources ahead of winter.
US News and World Report
Green Groups Sue Louisiana Over Venture Global LNG Permit Exemption
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three environmental groups have sued the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources for exempting Venture Global LNG from needing an environmental permit to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, the organizations said on Wednesday. The Deep South Center for Environmental Justice (DSCEJ), Sierra Club and Healthy Gulf...
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling
The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment. Land managers have scheduled two public meetings next week to take comments on the assessment made public Thursday. The withdrawal plan was first outlined by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 2021 in response to the concerns of Native American tribes in New Mexico and Arizona that development was...
Why fixing methane leaks from the oil and gas industry can be a climate game-changer – one that pays for itself
What’s the cheapest, quickest way to reduce climate change without roiling the economy? In the United States, it may be by reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry. Methane is the main component of natural gas, and it can leak anywhere along the supply chain, from the...
Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future
Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kenny McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and top-ranked Georgia withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally Saturday for a 16-6 win and its second consecutive unbeaten season in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) clinched the Eastern Division title last week and sought another perfect finish in league play. They succeeded but not without difficulty, settling for three Jack Podlesny field goals before McIntosh’s TD provided a needed cushion. Georgia’s chance to pad the lead ended on downs at Kentucky’s 1. The Wildcats to made it interesting with a 99-yard drive that ended with Will Levis’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Barion Brown. Levis’ two-point conversion pass failed, and the chance to make it a one-score game died when Matt Ruffalo’s field goal hooked left.
Big oil companies are selling their wells. Some worry taxpayers will pay to clean them up.
This story was originally published by ProPublica. The price of oil produced in California this year reached its highest level in a decade. President Joe Biden is releasing millions of barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep prices in check. And fossil fuel companies’ earnings are so high that Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for a windfall tax on their profits.
