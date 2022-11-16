ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Kansas City Chiefs among top-10 best-selling jerseys in Germany

By Juan Cisneros
KSNT News
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL is continuing to branch out into the international market and after a successful trip to Munich, numbers show that two Kansas City Chiefs stars are among the best selling jerseys in Germany.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in the NFL Network’s most watched international game ever.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady leads the way in Germany jersey sales, followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

2023 Pro Bowl Games: How to vote for Kansas City Chiefs players
  1. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
  2. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
  3. Bengals QB Joe Burrow
  4. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
  5. Rams DT Aaron Donald
  6. Broncos QB Russell Wilson
  7. Rams WR Cooper Kupp
  8. Bills QB Josh Allen
  9. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
  10. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Rounding out the top-10 is Chiefs TE Travis Kelce who is one-of-three non-quarterbacks at the top of the list.

The Chiefs were rumored to be one of the teams playing in Germany this season, and despite not traveling overseas for a game, rumors continue to grow about a Munich matchup in 2023.

KSNT News

KSNT News

