bat800
3d ago
The city is incapable of taking care of what they have and have the audacity to annex land that will need water and upkeep. The BOPU has warned of possible water rationing/restrictions which as citizens we will have to suffer through. Can't wait for property taxes to soar and the current housing shortage exacerbated.
Les Schwab wants to replace homes at Moran Ave and Dell RangeOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
3 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
B&N plans to open in permanent locationOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.OptopolisCheyenne, WY
cowboystatedaily.com
Lack Of Affordable Housing In Wyoming Is Killing Employers’ Ability To Hire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Four teachers who had signed on to work for a school district in Wyoming backed out of their contracts when they couldn’t find housing. The example, presented by state Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, during the second day of the Governor’s...
capcity.news
City Council follows County Commissioners in approving plan for East Pershing Boulevard repairs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Following in the steps of the Laramie County Commissioners, the Cheyenne City Council approved a plan to help improve East Pershing Boulevard. A resolution states that the plan below will be adopted for areas between U.S. 30 and Christiansen Road. The area is chosen because traffic volumes have been increasing over the last few years and are expected to continue growing.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD captures piglet running through downtown area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department had an unusual call for a rogue piglet in downtown Cheyenne on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to a post on Facebook, CPD Officer Lohnes was traveling on 19th Street when a citizen reported to him that a baby pig was running around in the area.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Animal Control changing hours effective immediately
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced that Animal Control has changed its operating hours. The new hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., a change from its original hours of 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officers will be on call for overnight emergencies; residents should...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/18/22–11/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though snow is in the forecast, there are still many events happening in the city to get you and your family out of the cold. Tonight, Nov. 18, Black Tooth Brewing Co. at 520 W. 19th St. will be having live music from Avid Dischord from 6 to 9 p.m.
capcity.news
Despite approval, Cheyenne City Council debates impact of allowing open containers for downtown holiday events
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Open containers will be allowed for downtown shopping and the Christmas Parade on Nov. 25 and 26, for the Dec. 3 Santa 0.5K, and the New Year’s Eve celebration within the Downtown Development District boundaries following City Council action Monday, but the allowances do not come with unanimous support.
Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen From Laramie County Home
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of chainsaws and generators from a home east of Cheyenne. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the department, says the incident occurred in the 11000 block of Campstool Road.
Branding Iron Online
Proposed campus renovation in Master Plan
The University of Wyoming is currently undergoing dramatic changes, as outlined in the university’s 2020 Master Plan (MP). According to the MP, there will be roughly 1,553,000 gross square feet (GSF) of new construction; 2,242,000 GSF of renovation, and 801,000 GSF of demolition. The MP, published in May 2020,...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?
This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Lemaster; Esch; Clayton; Godfrey; Weickum
Johnny Lemaster: March 19, 1927 – November 15, 2022. Johnny Lemaster, 95, of Albin, Wyoming, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center. He was born March 19, 1927, to Floyd and Alice Lemaster in Albin. He was one of eight children. He devoted his life to farming and taking care of his mother.
shortgo.co
Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming
November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Romero Sr; McDowell; Hemenover; Smith; Cowell; Galeotos; Larison;
Anthony Luis Romero Sr.: May 2, 1983 – November 9, 2022. Anthony Luis Romero of Cheyenne, WY, gained his wings on November 9, 2022 in Northglenn, CO. He was born on May 2, 1983 in Cheyenne. Anthony married Jacqueline on August 5, 2010. Anthony loved hard, he showed everyone...
capcity.news
Cheyenne makes interference with emergency calls, calling 911 without an emergency a misdemeanor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It will now be a misdemeanor offense in Cheyenne for someone to interfere with another person’s attempt to call 911 or for other emergency services. It will also be a misdemeanor to call 911 when there’s no emergency situation. On Monday, the Cheyenne City...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances. Byron Jess Walker – Destruction...
