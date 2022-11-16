ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 1

bat800
3d ago

The city is incapable of taking care of what they have and have the audacity to annex land that will need water and upkeep. The BOPU has warned of possible water rationing/restrictions which as citizens we will have to suffer through. Can't wait for property taxes to soar and the current housing shortage exacerbated.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

City Council follows County Commissioners in approving plan for East Pershing Boulevard repairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Following in the steps of the Laramie County Commissioners, the Cheyenne City Council approved a plan to help improve East Pershing Boulevard. A resolution states that the plan below will be adopted for areas between U.S. 30 and Christiansen Road. The area is chosen because traffic volumes have been increasing over the last few years and are expected to continue growing.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD captures piglet running through downtown area

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department had an unusual call for a rogue piglet in downtown Cheyenne on Thursday, Nov. 17. According to a post on Facebook, CPD Officer Lohnes was traveling on 19th Street when a citizen reported to him that a baby pig was running around in the area.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Animal Control changing hours effective immediately

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced that Animal Control has changed its operating hours. The new hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., a change from its original hours of 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officers will be on call for overnight emergencies; residents should...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/18/22–11/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though snow is in the forecast, there are still many events happening in the city to get you and your family out of the cold. Tonight, Nov. 18, Black Tooth Brewing Co. at 520 W. 19th St. will be having live music from Avid Dischord from 6 to 9 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
Branding Iron Online

Proposed campus renovation in Master Plan

The University of Wyoming is currently undergoing dramatic changes, as outlined in the university’s 2020 Master Plan (MP). According to the MP, there will be roughly 1,553,000 gross square feet (GSF) of new construction; 2,242,000 GSF of renovation, and 801,000 GSF of demolition. The MP, published in May 2020,...
LARAMIE, WY
104.7 KISS FM

You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

When Is The Railspur Opening On Cheyenne’s West Edge?

This has been a long time coming. At least, it's as long as the first of this year when the state awarded Cheyenne a new liquor license that many potential and current business owners were clamoring over. I mean, I don't have to beat the dead horse with this one, but we kind of have an archaic liquor law that limits the amount that is given out to businesses.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Lemaster; Esch; Clayton; Godfrey; Weickum

Johnny Lemaster: March 19, 1927 – November 15, 2022. Johnny Lemaster, 95, of Albin, Wyoming, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, at Davis Hospice Center. He was born March 19, 1927, to Floyd and Alice Lemaster in Albin. He was one of eight children. He devoted his life to farming and taking care of his mother.
ALBIN, WY
shortgo.co

Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming

November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances. Byron Jess Walker – Destruction...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy