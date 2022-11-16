Earlier this week, the Baltimore Banner reported that Port Covington, the 235-acre development in South Baltimore, had officially changed its name to Baltimore Peninsula. The rebranding was sparked by what the developers referred to as attempts to bring new energy, tenants and business to the multimillion-dollar waterfront complex that is soon to finish its first phase. At completion, Baltimore Peninsula is expected to have 14 million square feet of mixed-use development, a restored waterfront area, and 40 acres of green space.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO