wypr.org

Poll: most WYPR listeners don't like Port Covington name change

Earlier this week, the Baltimore Banner reported that Port Covington, the 235-acre development in South Baltimore, had officially changed its name to Baltimore Peninsula. The rebranding was sparked by what the developers referred to as attempts to bring new energy, tenants and business to the multimillion-dollar waterfront complex that is soon to finish its first phase. At completion, Baltimore Peninsula is expected to have 14 million square feet of mixed-use development, a restored waterfront area, and 40 acres of green space.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Adult trial for teen charged in Reynolds killing: a legal analysis

Yesterday, a judge blocked the plea deal that had been reached between the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and defense attorneys for the teenage squeegee worker charged in the murder of Timothy Reynolds on July 7th. We begin the hour today with David Jaros, a law professor and the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Inspector General: Baltimore County’s council chairman paved the way to fix alley for business owner

Baltimore County’s Inspector General found that top government officials helped a Towson businessman get a commercial alleyway paved on the county’s dime, according to a report released on Thursday morning. The cost of the project was $69,000. In a response, County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration disputed the inspector general’s finding, saying it “unequivocally does not concur with many of the conclusions” in the report.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

