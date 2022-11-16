Read full article on original website
Related
WKBW-TV
Officials push back on claims of a Thanksgiving turkey shortage
Despite fewer turkeys being produced ahead of this year’s Thanksgiving, the U.S. Department of Agriculture proclaimed that “anyone who wants a bird will be able to get one.”. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, has caused the loss of 8 million birds since February, the...
LA Workforce Commission touts record low unemployment
Federal labor data released Friday shows Louisiana has again posted a new record low rate of unemployment. The October rate was just 3.3 percent.
Comments / 0