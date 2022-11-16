ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Officials push back on claims of a Thanksgiving turkey shortage

Despite fewer turkeys being produced ahead of this year’s Thanksgiving, the U.S. Department of Agriculture proclaimed that “anyone who wants a bird will be able to get one.”. Highly pathogenic avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, has caused the loss of 8 million birds since February, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy