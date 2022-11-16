Read full article on original website
Related
Curran eyes 'balance' as he prepares to lead Illinois Senate's GOP minority
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Senate Minority Leader-elect John Curran will take over a caucus that’s more than doubled in size by the majority-party Democrats. His goal: “Bring balance to state government.”. “Because we're going to produce better results with that balance for working families throughout all Illinois communities,”...
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
Scott County recount now has Cooper ahead of Stoltenberg in race for Iowa House District 81
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On election night, it appeared that Republican Luana Stoltenberg had won the race by just 36 votes against Democrat Craig Cooper in the race for Iowa House District 81. The Iowa Secretary of State's website reports, as of Friday afternoon, that Cooper is leading by just...
Illinois legislators renew push to fight against opioids with new bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Tuesday, Illinois State Senators Sally Turner and Sue Rezin were joined by the Mclean County State's Attorney Erika Reynolds to renew their push in the fight against opioids. Their push centers around Illinois Senate Bill 4221. The Bill would create two new offenses in Illinois...
Illinois driver license and ID card expiration extension ends on Dec. 1
MOLINE, Ill. — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the expiration date extension for driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits that was enacted as a result of the COVID pandemic will end on Dec. 1. The pandemic also caused White's office to expand...
Iowa crop report returns good data as harvest season closes
IOWA, USA — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says that the most recent Iowa crop progress and condition report provided by the USDA showed that there is good news for the end of harvest season in spite of some bad weather, according to a news release. “Despite a...
Boetje's Mustard added to 'Illinois Made' class of 2022
Thirty small businesses have been added to the Illinois Made program, including three from the Quad Cities region. Boetje’s Mustard of Rock Island, Galena Bakehouse and Galena Spoon Company of Galena are the local favorites celebrating the honor. Every year more businesses are added to the program. The group is made of small businesses that exemplify the hidden gems, experiences and one-of-a-kind products that make Illinois a great place to explore for residents and visitors alike.
Here's why Iowa is doing more election audits this year
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A regularly-scheduled audit is underway in Scott County following the 2022 midterm elections, and this year, it's bigger than ever. According to Secretary of State Paul Pate, every county in Iowa is subject to a post-election audit in randomly-selected precincts to "help ensure the integrity of the vote" by making sure the numbers match with the total reported by ballot tabulators.
1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked
MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
'I keep pushing forward' l Shooting victim lives in fear; Davenport rolls out new way to fight gun violence
DAVENPORT, Iowa — (Viewer advisement: The video above may be disturbing to some to watch). The Quad Cities are taking a new approach to fight gun violence. It's as experts report an ongoing rise in shooting incidents in the past few years. However, there are potential solutions the Quad Cities are rolling out to curb the violence.
Quad City Light Fight Contest
WQAD News 8 and Mel Foster are asking you to submit photos of your holiday outdoor lights and décor display!. Send us a photo of your dazzling light display for a chance to appear on WQAD. Each weekday starting November 28th through December 9th, WQAD will feature one local display in WQAD newscasts, for a total of ten winners.
WQAD
5 dead, 25 injured after shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
Police have identified the shooter as Anderson Aldrich. Investigators say at least two people inside the club confronted Aldrich, preventing further violence.
Dozens offer resources at 11th annual Quad City Caregiver Conference
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 11th annual Quad City Caregiver Conference was held in Davenport on Nov. 12. More than 40 vendors lined the Golden Leaf Center showroom floor to speak with caregivers across the Quad Cities. "What we try to do is just bring as many resources together to...
Restoring the Quad Cities | Pay It Forward
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity relies on volunteers to help out the community. In 2021, 3,160 volunteers donated over 22,400 hours to all programs in the organization! One program found in the Quad Cities is the Habitat for Humanity Restore. People can donate furniture and home goods for people to shop for. Through sponsors and donations they are also able to help those in need with home repairs and even building homes.
Post Traumatic Response mental health conference teaches first responders coping mechanisms
MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Cities first responders learned tips and tricks on dealing with mental health issues as a part of the Post Traumatic Response mental health conference. First responders gathered at Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Tuesday, Nov. 15 to talk about mental health and ways to deal with mental health issues that may form from trauma on the job.
Mutual Aid Box giving first responders a safe place to discuss mental health
MOLINE, Ill. — In January 2020, several Quad City first responders helped to create a mental health support group for other first responders. Now, almost three years later, members of that support group are trying to broaden their message to a larger audience about making it okay to not be okay.
Drive safely: more deer are roaming around, experts say
IOWA, USA — With the winter season approaching, traffic officials and nature experts warn of an increased risk of hitting deer on the highways and roads. Jace Elliot, deer biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said that November is the peak mating season for whitetail deer. "You're...
Here's how the Quad Cities celebrated Veterans Day 2022
MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Citizens celebrated Veterans Day with tons of ceremonies, food and other events on Friday, honoring those who have helped keep America safe. On Nov. 11, Events lasted through the whole day as vets throughout the entire area were thanked for their service and enjoyed all sorts of benefits from businesses.
Enter to win a "Faithful Friends Staycation" from Quad City Animal Welfare Center!
Quad City Animal Welfare Center is offering a luxurious staycation for two at the Holiday Inn & Suites on Elmore! This "Faithful Friends Staycation" includes the following:. Overnight stay at the Holiday Inn & Suites on Elmore and breakfast for two. A $50.00 gift certificate to the J Bar. Franceson...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0