Illinois State

WQAD

Iowa crop report returns good data as harvest season closes

IOWA, USA — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says that the most recent Iowa crop progress and condition report provided by the USDA showed that there is good news for the end of harvest season in spite of some bad weather, according to a news release. “Despite a...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Boetje's Mustard added to 'Illinois Made' class of 2022

Thirty small businesses have been added to the Illinois Made program, including three from the Quad Cities region. Boetje’s Mustard of Rock Island, Galena Bakehouse and Galena Spoon Company of Galena are the local favorites celebrating the honor. Every year more businesses are added to the program. The group is made of small businesses that exemplify the hidden gems, experiences and one-of-a-kind products that make Illinois a great place to explore for residents and visitors alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Here's why Iowa is doing more election audits this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A regularly-scheduled audit is underway in Scott County following the 2022 midterm elections, and this year, it's bigger than ever. According to Secretary of State Paul Pate, every county in Iowa is subject to a post-election audit in randomly-selected precincts to "help ensure the integrity of the vote" by making sure the numbers match with the total reported by ballot tabulators.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WQAD

1 Illinois hospital gets 'F' grade, here's how your hospital ranked

MOLINE, Ill. — According to Leapfrog, hospital safety grades are given to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the country twice each year. Hospitals are measured by more than 30 different national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the leapfrog hospital survey and from other sources, according to Leapfrog.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Quad City Light Fight Contest

WQAD News 8 and Mel Foster are asking you to submit photos of your holiday outdoor lights and décor display!. Send us a photo of your dazzling light display for a chance to appear on WQAD. Each weekday starting November 28th through December 9th, WQAD will feature one local display in WQAD newscasts, for a total of ten winners.
WQAD

Restoring the Quad Cities | Pay It Forward

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity relies on volunteers to help out the community. In 2021, 3,160 volunteers donated over 22,400 hours to all programs in the organization! One program found in the Quad Cities is the Habitat for Humanity Restore. People can donate furniture and home goods for people to shop for. Through sponsors and donations they are also able to help those in need with home repairs and even building homes.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Drive safely: more deer are roaming around, experts say

IOWA, USA — With the winter season approaching, traffic officials and nature experts warn of an increased risk of hitting deer on the highways and roads. Jace Elliot, deer biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said that November is the peak mating season for whitetail deer. "You're...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Here's how the Quad Cities celebrated Veterans Day 2022

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Citizens celebrated Veterans Day with tons of ceremonies, food and other events on Friday, honoring those who have helped keep America safe. On Nov. 11, Events lasted through the whole day as vets throughout the entire area were thanked for their service and enjoyed all sorts of benefits from businesses.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Quad Cities local news

