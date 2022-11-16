ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Dog expected to make full recovery after sustaining gunshot wound

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dog is expected to make a full recovery after a police officer shot it in self defense, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, an officer was investigating a suspicious person at an abandoned house on the 6000 block of Old Pascagoula Road. When the officer approached the subject, her dog charged at the officer aggressively, police said. The officer attempted to create distance between himself and the dog, however, the dogs aggression forced the officer to shoot the animal.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local school takes part in cereal challenge to benefit Prodisee Pantry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy Admirals have been collecting cereal for Prodisee Pantry to share with food-insecure families during its weekly distributions. This cereal challenge will culminate on Monday with a “domino” run of hundreds of colorful cereal boxes winding through hallways and ultimately “knocking down hunger” as the cereal is delivered to Prodisee Pantry,
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
THEODORE, AL
utv44.com

City throws weight behind effort to get Trader Joe's in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is joining the effort to snag a Trader Joe's location. The City's Facebook account shared a link to a petition with this message:. The City of Mobile is working to create a grassroots effort to bring Trader Joe's to Mobile. How would you feel about this possible addition to our area?
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD’s Giving Tree lighting ceremony set for Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The public is invited to join the Mobile Police Department’s Victim Services Unit for the annual lighting of The Giving Tree. The event will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in front of police headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard. MPD Chief Paul O....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage collection in Prichard, city officials announced. For residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday, the Prichard Public Works will instead collect garbage on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to city officials.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly single-car crash in Fairhope: Police

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details in reference to the deadly crash in Fairhope Saturday morning. Cameron J. Buchanan, 21, of Fairhope, died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Buchanan was driving […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX 10 News AARP Fraud Awareness Event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are now well into the holiday season -- Thanksgiving will be here in one week and Christmas is now 39 days away. It’s also a time of year when scams accelerate - that’s why FOX 10 News teamed up with AARP for a Fraud Awareness Event.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MFRD crews rush to fire overnight at Mulherin Custodial Home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire. This all began around 1:30 this morning, with firefighters responding to down powered lines. When they arrived at 2496 Halls Mill Road, the site of the Mulherin Custodial Home, flames were visible from the roof.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police Department highlighting women in policing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues to shine a light on women in policing. This month’s honor goes to Sergeant Jennifer Wilson. Sergeant Wilson, no stranger to Mobile, has worked in law enforcement for the last twenty years. Those two decades were spent with MPD. Wilson...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cold weather in Mobile not stopping people from enjoying the area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People downtown braved the cold temperatures and the rain Wednesday night to enjoy the sights and sounds of Mobile. “It’s great. It beats those sweltering summer days. It makes for a nice bike ride,” Matthew Fox said. Fox says he usually goes for a...
MOBILE, AL

