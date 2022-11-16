Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Dog expected to make full recovery after sustaining gunshot wound
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dog is expected to make a full recovery after a police officer shot it in self defense, according to the Mobile Police Department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, an officer was investigating a suspicious person at an abandoned house on the 6000 block of Old Pascagoula Road. When the officer approached the subject, her dog charged at the officer aggressively, police said. The officer attempted to create distance between himself and the dog, however, the dogs aggression forced the officer to shoot the animal.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local school takes part in cereal challenge to benefit Prodisee Pantry
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy Admirals have been collecting cereal for Prodisee Pantry to share with food-insecure families during its weekly distributions. This cereal challenge will culminate on Monday with a “domino” run of hundreds of colorful cereal boxes winding through hallways and ultimately “knocking down hunger” as the cereal is delivered to Prodisee Pantry,
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
Foley fire leaves family of 7 homeless and without all their belongings
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Around 7 p.m. Thursday evening, a mom and her six kids had no idea what was about to happen. Ebony Lopez Munoz was doing her motherly duties around her house on Coby Lane before getting her kids ready for bed. “We lit our fireplace and I was cleaning and then my […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Causey Middle School teacher injured trying to break up fight, officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A female teacher was injured trying to break up a fight Friday at Causey Middle School, according to the Mobile County Public School System. One of the children involved in the fight was taken to Strickland Youth Center, according to the Mobile Police Department. The teacher...
utv44.com
City throws weight behind effort to get Trader Joe's in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is joining the effort to snag a Trader Joe's location. The City's Facebook account shared a link to a petition with this message:. The City of Mobile is working to create a grassroots effort to bring Trader Joe's to Mobile. How would you feel about this possible addition to our area?
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD’s Giving Tree lighting ceremony set for Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The public is invited to join the Mobile Police Department’s Victim Services Unit for the annual lighting of The Giving Tree. The event will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in front of police headquarters at 2460 Government Boulevard. MPD Chief Paul O....
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving holiday to affect garbage collection in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage collection in Prichard, city officials announced. For residents whose normal garbage pickup day is Thursday, the Prichard Public Works will instead collect garbage on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Residents with a normal garbage collection day of Friday will still have their garbage picked up on Friday, Nov. 25, according to city officials.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD: Man hospitalized in critical condition after assault
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is investigating an assault in the D’Estrehan Subdivision that left a man in critical condition. The assault stemmed from a dispute between two adult male family members, police said Saturday. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was...
Deadly single-car crash in Fairhope: Police
UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details in reference to the deadly crash in Fairhope Saturday morning. Cameron J. Buchanan, 21, of Fairhope, died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Buchanan was driving […]
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX 10 News AARP Fraud Awareness Event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are now well into the holiday season -- Thanksgiving will be here in one week and Christmas is now 39 days away. It’s also a time of year when scams accelerate - that’s why FOX 10 News teamed up with AARP for a Fraud Awareness Event.
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD crews rush to fire overnight at Mulherin Custodial Home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue crews rushed to the scene of an early morning fire. This all began around 1:30 this morning, with firefighters responding to down powered lines. When they arrived at 2496 Halls Mill Road, the site of the Mulherin Custodial Home, flames were visible from the roof.
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police Department highlighting women in policing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues to shine a light on women in policing. This month’s honor goes to Sergeant Jennifer Wilson. Sergeant Wilson, no stranger to Mobile, has worked in law enforcement for the last twenty years. Those two decades were spent with MPD. Wilson...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dauphin Island secures $26 million in funding for restoration project
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Dauphin Island is getting more than $26 million for the restoration of the East End of the Island. And it’s something that has officials and residents excited. Mayor Jeff Collier says it’s a long time coming. “This is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother’s Finest store owner speaks out following new court testimony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the Mobile store owner who was left paralyzed after he was shot in the back during a robbery. It happened back in September at Mother’s Finest on Houston Street. Investigators say two teens committed the senseless crime. The owner Grover...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cold weather in Mobile not stopping people from enjoying the area
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People downtown braved the cold temperatures and the rain Wednesday night to enjoy the sights and sounds of Mobile. “It’s great. It beats those sweltering summer days. It makes for a nice bike ride,” Matthew Fox said. Fox says he usually goes for a...
Local shelter participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ initiative
Several shelters in Alabama are helping animals find fur-ever homes this holiday season as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" initiative.
Comments / 0