FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Teen arrested; man shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
A fight that started inside a Henry County Kroger spilled outside and turned into a fatal shooting Friday evening, polic...
Atlanta Police search for car involved in deadly shooting, asks for public's help
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in information on a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal drive-by shooting. Officers are offering $2,000 to anyone who can help them solve the case. Last Saturday, crews were dispatched to a person shot call on 1085 Katherwood Drive...
Armed couple accused of kidnapping woman on way to work, forced her to withdraw $20K from bank in Brookhaven
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police and the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that took place on Oct. 18. A police report stated the victim said she just got off the bus and was walking to work along La Vista Road in DeKalb County when she was approached by a woman near Briarcliff Road. The victim said the woman asked where she was headed and the victim explained she was walking to work.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting
Ryan Rodriguez Romero was shot and killed at a Gwinnett County shopping plaza this week. A 17-year-old girl was also injured.
1 killed after altercation leads to gunfire outside Kroger in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to gunfire outside a Kroger in Henry County Friday evening, according to police. Henry County Police responded to the Kroger in Ellenwood on Fairview Road in reference to a "person shot call." When officers arrived, they discovered a fight began inside the grocery store and then it continued outside into the parking lot, and shots were fired.
2 teens charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old outside Gwinnett supermarket
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Florida deputies arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County. Police responded to the shooting Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers found 16-year-old...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Douglasville man arrested after woman’s death deemed ‘suspicious,’ police say
A man was arrested Wednesday in Douglasville after investigators connected him to a woman who was found unconscious during a welfare check and later declared dead due to “suspicious circumstances,” police said.
11Alive
'You were such an inspiration' | Community mourns Towers High homecoming queen killed in apparent drive-by
DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is 11Alive's initial report of the deadly shooting. Loved ones said their final farewells to a beloved 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed outside of her home last week. The community held a funeral service for Jayne Salazar Chavez Friday...
2 men wanted for armed robbery at DeKalb County apartment, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are looking for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at an apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Nov. 2, officers responded to a call at 6800 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The address shows up as Dunwoody...
13WMAZ
Atlanta man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect in 'fake arrest' on GA-400
ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that led to a "fake arrest," according to officials. Crews responded to the northbound lanes of the GA-400 and I-85 expressway around 1:18 a.m. regarding a car accident. When police arrived, they met with a man, claiming to be a bondsman, who had another man in handcuffs.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive
She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Family of man shot, killed by undercover officer demands action
The grieving family of a man shot to death by an undercover Atlanta police officer in Midtown last month says the office...
fox5atlanta.com
2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say
ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
11Alive
20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
Daycare worker arrested, fired after slamming child on the ground, police report says
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — An employee at a daycare in Loganville has been arrested and fired after reports that she slammed a child to the ground because they “wouldn’t lay down.”. According to police reports, Amara Hazzard was an assistant teacher at Strong Roots Academy last week when...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Deputies asking for public’s help finding men caught on video stealing lottery tickets
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two men whom they say stole scratch-off lottery tickets in an early Wednesday morning heist. Deputies say that at around 2 a.m., two men wearing masks forced their way into...
16-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured after shooting in Gwinnett supermarket parking lot
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot that left a 16-year-old dead and 17-year-old injured. Police responded Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.
Surveillance video shows trio of armed men moments before shootout, police say
ATLANTA — Police say they are searching for three men they believe to have been involved in a shootout at an apartment complex. The shooting happened at Crogman School Lofts on West Ave. last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Newly released surveillance video...
Community concerns arise as police recover 3 bodies within 5 months near Canton river, authorities say
CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department is addressing community concerns Friday after skeletal remains were found near the Etowah River in Canton; it's the third body discovered in the area within the span of five months, according to police. Canton Police said Friday that one died of drowning,...
