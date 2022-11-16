ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Armed couple accused of kidnapping woman on way to work, forced her to withdraw $20K from bank in Brookhaven

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven Police and the DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a kidnapping and robbery that took place on Oct. 18. A police report stated the victim said she just got off the bus and was walking to work along La Vista Road in DeKalb County when she was approached by a woman near Briarcliff Road. The victim said the woman asked where she was headed and the victim explained she was walking to work.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

1 killed after altercation leads to gunfire outside Kroger in Henry County, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to gunfire outside a Kroger in Henry County Friday evening, according to police. Henry County Police responded to the Kroger in Ellenwood on Fairview Road in reference to a "person shot call." When officers arrived, they discovered a fight began inside the grocery store and then it continued outside into the parking lot, and shots were fired.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Atlanta man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect in 'fake arrest' on GA-400

ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that led to a "fake arrest," according to officials. Crews responded to the northbound lanes of the GA-400 and I-85 expressway around 1:18 a.m. regarding a car accident. When police arrived, they met with a man, claiming to be a bondsman, who had another man in handcuffs.
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County teen shot in the back feels lucky to be alive

She said she and her friend, who was killed in the shooting, were being robbed. Police said the victims and shooters knew each other before the shooting, but didn't provide a specific motive for the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say

ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
11Alive

20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
11Alive

11Alive

