Boone County, AR

KYTV

Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates apparent murder-suicide

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates an apparent murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home near Rinehart Road Friday evening around 6 p.m. According to Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 53-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man dead. An investigation revealed the man and the woman had been involved in a domestic altercation, which ended with the man shooting the woman and then shooting himself. The sheriff has not revealed the identities.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks

A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Mountain Home man pleads not guilty to ‘extensive’ drug activity

A rural Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and entered a not guilty plea to a number of charges filed against him. The charges against 22-year-old Uriah Plez Jones stem from a November 2 incident and include drug possession, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and violating parole.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Sheriff warns of phone scam in Boone County, Arkansas

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office released a statement warning residents about a phone scam that has been making its rounds. The scam involved citizens receiving calls about missing jury duty and warrants being put out for their arrest. According to a press release from the BCSO, “they are very convincing” and […]
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.

AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

AVA, MO
KTLO

Marion County Library offering curbside service

The Marion County Library is offering curbside service while they are closed to do water damage. Library Director Dana Scott says while they do not have an opening date, they are still in the building answering phones and responding to emails. Earlier this week the library closed to the public...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Marion Co. Jurors to meet Monday

Marion County Jurors on the yellow panel will need to report Monday morning. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffett, jurors will need to meet in the courthouse courtroom at 9.
KTLO

Isabella woman sustains moderate injuries in single vehicle accident

An Isabella woman sustained moderate injuries in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Ozark County. According to the Missouri State Police Highway Patrol report, 39-year-old Beth Vonelling was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 160, four miles west of Gainesville, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Branson Camp Operators Sued Over Abuse Settlement

A Tennessee man is suing Kanakuk Camps in Branson, Missouri, claiming the organization and its leaders lied to him and his parents when they signed a settlement of sex abuse claims against a camp counselor. Logan Yandell, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and his parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Missouri. The...
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Gainesville woman injured when pickup truck overturns

A Gainesville woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-year-old Elizabeth Kinworthy was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kinworth was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly three miles southeast...
GAINESVILLE, MO
KTLO

Special session of Marion County Quorum Court Thursday

The Marion County Quorum Court will hold a special meeting Thursday evening at 6. Items on the agenda include discussion of an ordinance for the election reimbursement; and a vehicle and body storage container for the Coroner.
KTLO

Woman killed when vehicle collides with 18-wheeler

A Van Buren County woman was killed when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon in Searcy County. Forty-seven-year-old Julie Jackson of Dennard was pronounced dead, and the driver of the 18-wheeler, Deandra Robinson of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison with injuries.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR

