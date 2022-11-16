Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Sheriff’s Office investigates an apparent murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home near Rinehart Road Friday evening around 6 p.m. According to Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 53-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man dead. An investigation revealed the man and the woman had been involved in a domestic altercation, which ended with the man shooting the woman and then shooting himself. The sheriff has not revealed the identities.
KTLO
Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks
A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
KTLO
Mountain Home man pleads not guilty to ‘extensive’ drug activity
A rural Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and entered a not guilty plea to a number of charges filed against him. The charges against 22-year-old Uriah Plez Jones stem from a November 2 incident and include drug possession, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and violating parole.
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Taney County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the shooting incident Friday night in Branson was a murder-suicide. TSCO officials say deputies responded around 6 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a residence on Clay St. Deputies responded along with officers from the Branson Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sheriff warns of phone scam in Boone County, Arkansas
BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office released a statement warning residents about a phone scam that has been making its rounds. The scam involved citizens receiving calls about missing jury duty and warrants being put out for their arrest. According to a press release from the BCSO, “they are very convincing” and […]
KTLO
Marion Co. man arrested for running over man during property dispute
A Marion County man has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault after a running over a man in during a property dispute. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a location nine miles north on Arkansas Highway 14. North....
KYTV
Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.
AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.
933kwto.com
KYTV
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
KTLO
Marion County Library offering curbside service
The Marion County Library is offering curbside service while they are closed to do water damage. Library Director Dana Scott says while they do not have an opening date, they are still in the building answering phones and responding to emails. Earlier this week the library closed to the public...
KTLO
Marion Co. Jurors to meet Monday
Marion County Jurors on the yellow panel will need to report Monday morning. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffett, jurors will need to meet in the courthouse courtroom at 9.
KTLO
Isabella woman sustains moderate injuries in single vehicle accident
An Isabella woman sustained moderate injuries in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Ozark County. According to the Missouri State Police Highway Patrol report, 39-year-old Beth Vonelling was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 160, four miles west of Gainesville, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
KTTS
Branson Camp Operators Sued Over Abuse Settlement
A Tennessee man is suing Kanakuk Camps in Branson, Missouri, claiming the organization and its leaders lied to him and his parents when they signed a settlement of sex abuse claims against a camp counselor. Logan Yandell, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and his parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Missouri. The...
KTLO
Gainesville woman injured when pickup truck overturns
A Gainesville woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-year-old Elizabeth Kinworthy was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kinworth was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly three miles southeast...
KTLO
Special session of Marion County Quorum Court Thursday
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold a special meeting Thursday evening at 6. Items on the agenda include discussion of an ordinance for the election reimbursement; and a vehicle and body storage container for the Coroner.
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
KTLO
Woman killed when vehicle collides with 18-wheeler
A Van Buren County woman was killed when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon in Searcy County. Forty-seven-year-old Julie Jackson of Dennard was pronounced dead, and the driver of the 18-wheeler, Deandra Robinson of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison with injuries.
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
