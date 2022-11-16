Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says
WWL-TV
One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East
Pair of New Orleans East shootings
A pair of shootings took place over night in New Orleans East the first came in around 9:30 on the I-10 Service Road near Bullard. EMS transported a man to the hospital with bullet wounds.
WDSU
Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Shooting on I-10 Service Road
New Orleans Police say bullets were flying Friday Night in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road,” Officer Reese Harper said in a news release.
an17.com
Covington driver arrested in fatal St. Tammany Parish crash Friday
WDSU
New Orleans woman shares terrifying experience on Interstate 10
NEW ORLEANS — A woman's drive on Interstate 10 in New Orleans turned into calls for help. The woman, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said another driver tried to force her off the road and pointed a gun at her. Now, officials say cases like...
Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner
WWL-TV
Man shot by police outside Superdome murdered his family in 1990
NEW ORLEANS — The man who caused a disturbance outside the Superdome on Tuesday morning after wielding a knife and subsequently being shot in the arm by an NOPD officer has a crime history that includes murdering his family more than three decades ago. Our partners at NOLA.com are...
NOLA.com
Man with rifle chased woman driving on St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans police say
A woman was driving on St. Claude Avenue when she says another driver with a rifle tried to run her off the road and then chased her, New Orleans police said. The interaction happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on St. Claude Avenue near Poland Avenue, according to preliminary information from police.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
LA22 crash claims life of Covington woman
WDSU
Bywater residents see change on their street after WDSU Road Patrol report
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the Bywater are breathing a sigh of relief after work picked back up on their street following a WDSU Road Patrol report. A half-paved street was plaguing residents on Clouet and North Rampart streets. There is now a noticeable difference with the street being fully paved.
WAFB
Head-on collision claims lives of both drivers, officials say
KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - Two men are dead after their cars collided in Livingston Parish early Friday morning, Nov. 18. According to the Killian Police Department, a 2001 GMC Sierra and a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV crashed around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge. Chief Tim...
JPSO: Suspect in morning homicide under arrest
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings
Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates woman stabbed to death in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in Harvey Thursday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident happened in Harvey and Avondale. JPSO says around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey.
Update: Suspect identified following morning homicide, evening arrest
NOLA.com
Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
Homicide victim found on train tracks ID'd as 14-year-old boy
WWL
