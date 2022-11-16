ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 4

Related
WWL-TV

One shot after apparent armed robbery attempt in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East just before 10 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. NOPD officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that three males entered through the backdoor of a New Orleans Hamburger and Seafood Company restaurant on the block.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting near West Lake Forest injures 1 person Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday. According to police, a man was shot on the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard around 11:13 a.m. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Shooting on I-10 Service Road

New Orleans Police say bullets were flying Friday Night in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road,” Officer Reese Harper said in a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner

NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
WWL-TV

Man shot by police outside Superdome murdered his family in 1990

NEW ORLEANS — The man who caused a disturbance outside the Superdome on Tuesday morning after wielding a knife and subsequently being shot in the arm by an NOPD officer has a crime history that includes murdering his family more than three decades ago. Our partners at NOLA.com are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

LA22 crash claims life of Covington woman

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L arrived on scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Petrina Lae of Covington.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings

Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates woman stabbed to death in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing in Harvey Thursday night. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the incident happened in Harvey and Avondale. JPSO says around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner

A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy